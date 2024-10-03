Acting UN envoy for Somalia James Swan highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in his country as he sought more financial support in an address to the Security Council.

Swan said intensifying climate shocks, conflict, disease outbreaks and widespread poverty continue to affect millions in the Horn of Africa nation.

"I call for further support to the $1.6 billion 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, which is only 37% funded," he said.

Swan also lauded Türkiye’s efforts in resolving the tension between Somalia and Ethiopia over the Red Sea access agreement signed between Ethiopia and Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland.

Good faith

"I commend partners' mediation efforts, including talks hosted by Türkiye in Ankara" in July and August, he said.

He urged Ethiopia and Somalia to engage in good faith diplomatic efforts and to avoid actions that could lead to escalation.

"This is essential given the possible negative ramifications for stability in the region, including the potential impact on the post-ATMIS transition," he added about the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from al-Shabaab and the Daesh/ISIS terror groups.

Al-Shabaab threat

Swan said Al-Shabaab continues to demonstrate disregard for civilian life, through its use of indirect fire on population centres, the use of improvised explosive devices and suicide attacks against civilians, including the heinous August 2 attack on Lido Beach in Mogadishu.

"I underscore the condemnation issued by the secretary-general of such attacks and reiterate the United Nations' support to the government and people of Somalia as they stand against terrorism and violent extremism. In this regard, I also note with concern the increased presence and activities of the affiliate in Somalia of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (Daesh)," he added.

Since 2007, al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia – a multidimensional mission authorised by the African Union and mandated by the UN Security Council.

The terrorist group has stepped up attacks since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an "all-out war" on the group.​​​​​​​

