Somali army liberates strategic village from al-Shabaab
The Somali army has liberated a village in Galgaduud region in Somalia from al-Shabaab terrorist group.
Since 2007, al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia. / Photo: AA  / Others
October 3, 2024

The Somali national army conducted a special military operation against the terrorist group al-Shabaab, liberating a strategic village, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

"Somali National Army liberated Ali Yabal, 18 kilometres (11 miles) from Eeldheer, Galgaduud region, in a special operation against al-Shabaab," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement underlined that its mission to "free Somalia continues with determination."

"We stand united in defeating terrorism and restoring peace," it added.

'All-out war'

The Somali military backed by local militias and international partners has been conducting operations and offensives against the group since 2022.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from al-Shabaab and the Daesh/ISIS terror groups.

Since 2007, al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia, a multidimensional mission authorised by the African Union and mandated by the UN Security Council.

The terrorist group has stepped up attacks since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an "all-out war" on the group.

SOURCE:AA
