AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Army, militia clashes kill 20 people in northern Ethiopia
Clashes between the army and armed militia in northern Ethiopia have left at least 20 people dead.
Army, militia clashes kill 20 people in northern Ethiopia
Last week, the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) vowed to continue "law enforcement operations" jointly with regional forces in Amhara. / Photo: AA / Others
October 3, 2024

At least 20 civilians have died due to ongoing heavy clashes between the army in northern Ethiopia and Fano militia forces, local media reported on Thursday.

Fighting that has also involved heavy artillery, uprooted many near the city of Gonder in the Amhara region, a Fano stronghold, according to a local news website, the Addis Standard, citing local residents.

Last week, the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) vowed to continue "law enforcement operations" jointly with regional forces in Amhara in efforts that have been ongoing for over a year to quell the fighting.

"The law enforcement operation will only cease after full peace is restored in the Amhara region," said Colonel Getenet Adane, the ENDF's public relations director, warning that militia members in the region have been "testing the patience of the Ethiopian military," in a televised statement aired by the state-run Amhara Media Corporation.

Peaceful dialogue

Adane also said that the past several months had seen an intensified armed campaign to undermine the military and seize power.

"Therefore, we need to clearly state that the government is committed to ensuring that any government office is obtained through democratic means," he said.

He also mentioned that attempts to engage in peaceful dialogue with the militants had so far been unsuccessful.

Clashes reignited between the Fano militia and government forces last year after fighting with Tigray rebels further north came to an end.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us