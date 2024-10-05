Türkiye has extended condolences to victims of a deadly boat accident in Nigeria.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of many lives following the sinking of a boat carrying nearly 300 passengers in Nigeria,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry extended its condolences to the “brotherly and friendly” people of Nigeria.

The boat was carrying nearly 300 people returning from a religious festival when it capsized in the north-central state of Niger on Tuesday night.

Bodies recovered

At least 60 bodies were recovered and about 160 people rescued following the tragedy, a local official said on Wednesday.

The accident happened on the River Niger around Gbajibo Community, said Jibril Abdullahi Muregi, chairman of Mokwa local government area. Many bodies were recovered on Friday as rescue operations continued.

The passengers, mostly women and children, were on their way to celebrate the Muslim festival of Mawlid.

The authorities said more bodies were recovered on Friday as rescue operations continued.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.