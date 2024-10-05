Saturday, October 5, 2024

14:52 GMT –– At least25 people have been killed and 127 more wounded in Israeli strikes on Lebanon on Friday, the Lebanese Health Ministry has said in a statement.

Over 2,000 people have since been killed, over 9,500 injured, and 1.2 million others displaced by Israeli attacks, according to Lebanese authorities.

14:23 GMT –– Israeli army set to expand Netzarim Corridor in Gaza following evacuation orders: Media

Israel is moving to expand the Netzarim Corridor, which separates northern Gaza from the south, Israel's Channel 12 has reported.

The move follows an evacuation order by the Israeli army targeting central Gaza, specifically residents of the Al Bureij and Al Nuseirat refugee camps.

On X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee ordered residents to evacuate immediately, citing an alleged Hamas presence in the area.

Channel 12 described the evacuation order as “relatively unusual,” stating that it aims to widen the corridor.

13:52 GMT –– Macron urges halt to arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged a halt to arms deliveries to Israel, which has been criticised over its offensive in Gaza.

"I think that today, the priority is that we return to a political solution, that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza," Macron told broadcaster France Inter.

"France is not delivering any," he added during the interview recorded early this week.

13:00 GMT –– Israeli military kills two Hamas members in Lebanon

The Israeli military has said it had killed two people from the armed wing of Hamas operating in Lebanon.

The fighter named Muhammad Hussein Ali al Mahmoud, who it said served as the group's executive authority in Lebanon, as being killed in an Israeli air strike.

Said Alaa Naif Ali, a member of Hamas’ Military Wing in Lebanon, was also killed in an Israeli strike overnight on Saturday, it said.

The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, confirmed the deaths of two of its fighters following Israeli air strikes in Lebanon but provided different names for them: Mohammed Hussein Al Louise and Saeed Attallah Ali.

12:59 GMT –– Israeli missiles strike southern Beirut suburb

Four Israeli missiles have struck the Burj al-Barajneh area in the southern suburb of Beirut, according to Lebanon’s official news agency.

The air strikes targeted the predominantly residential district, a stronghold of Hezbollah, in a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Lebanese group.

There have been no reports of casualties so far.

11:58 GMT –– Iran's oil minister 'not worried about crisis' amid Israeli threats

Iran's oil minister Mohsen Paknejad has said that he was "not worried" amid the escalating conflict in the region, the ministry's Shana news site said, after reports that Israel may strike Iran.

"I am not worried about the crises that the enemies of the revolution are creating, and this trip is considered a normal work trip," Paknejad was quoted by Shana as saying.

Paknejad's comments were made during a visit to Assaluyeh, a centre for Iranian installations exploiting the world's largest offshore gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar across the Gulf.

10:19 GMT –– Hezbollah's Safieddine 'unreachable' since Friday: source

Israeli air strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs since Friday have kept rescue workers from searching the site of an Israeli strike suspected to have killed Hezbollah’s anticipated next leader, three Lebanese security sources have said.

One of the sources said Safieddine, widely expected to succeed slain leader Hassan Nasrallah, had been unreachable since the strike on Friday.

10:15 GMT –– WHO, UN pressed to halt Israeli assaults on Lebanese healthcare

The International Lebanese Medical Association has issued an urgent appeal to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN to put an end to Israeli forces' "massacre" of Lebanon's health care system.

On Friday, the official Lebanese news agency confirmed that the Marjayoun Governmental Hospital, Mays al Jabal Governmental Hospital, and Salah Ghandoor Hospital were no longer operational following Israeli attacks and threats of further attacks.

“The ongoing crime against the medical sector and emergency teams has reached a level of audacity in violating UN charters and human rights, particularly regarding the right to medical care and hospitalisation for all individuals,” it stated.

08:55 GMT –– Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Bureij, Nuseirat refugee camps in Gaza

The Israeli army has issued a warning to residents of the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps in central Gaza and demanded that they leave right away due to a military offensive in the areas.

In a statement on X, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee identified specific residential blocks in Gaza that are “at risk,” including blocks 660- 2322.

Under the same pretext as in the past, the army issued fresh orders for evacuation, claiming that armed Palestinian factions were attacking Israeli forces from these locations.

04:30 GMT — Israel attacks Beirut residents in new wave of bombardment

Israel has bombed Beirut's southern suburbs in the early hours of Saturday, shortly after the Israeli military issued a new ultimatum for residents to flee.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military wounded nine staff, most of them critically, in its attack on Salah Ghandour Hospital in southern Lebanon, officials said.

03:45 GMT — Hezbollah says more than 20 Israeli soldiers killed, injured

Hezbollah has announced killing or injuring more than 20 Israeli elite soldiers in clashes in a border village in southern Lebanon.

The group said it recorded additional casualties for Israeli forces following heavy rocket fire that targeted a tank and military gatherings in areas near the border.

Hezbollah militants destroyed an Israeli Merkava tank near the Malikiya post with a guided missile, resulting in the deaths and injuries of the crew, it said. Additionally, the group launched rocket attacks on the outskirts of Haifa and artillery positions near Kiryat Shmona.

03:10 GMT: Trump says Israel should 'hit' Iran's nuclear facilities

Republican White House hopeful Donald Trump has said he believes Israel should strike Iran's nuclear facilities in response to Tehran recent missile barrage.

The former president, speaking at a campaign event in North Carolina, referred to a question posed to Democratic President Joe Biden this week about the possibility of Israel targeting Iran's nuclear programme.

"When they asked him that question, the answer should have been, hit the nuclear first, and worry about the rest later," Trump said.

02:30 GMT — 185 Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists in Gaza, West Bank in September

A total of 185 Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists in besieged Gaza and occupied West Bank were documented in September, a media group said.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said the Israeli army killed two journalists in September in Gaza, and Israeli live bullets in Gaza and the West Bank wounded nine.

Five were detained from the West Bank, in addition to 10 cases reported of the army storming into media offices and the homes of journalists, it said in a statement.

