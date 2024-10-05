Leader of an opposition group in Eswatini has been discharged from the hospital after what the group claims was an attempted assassination through poisoning.

Mlungisi Makhanya, president of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PUDEMO) made his first public appearance since the alleged poisoning during a Friday press briefing which also featured PUDEMO’s deputy president, Wandile Dludlu.

“Warm and revolutionary greetings to the Swazi nation and the progressive forces. We take this opportunity to officially update the nation and the world that our president Mlungisi Makhanya has been officially discharged from the hospital. We thank God, the medical team, and all those involved in his care," Dludlu said.

"The president will now be carefully monitored by medical professionals in a secured place.”

Close ally suspected

Makhanya was reportedly poisoned by someone close to him, a political ally, according to PUDEMO.

The organization believes the poisoning is part of a broader conspiracy by the Eswatini regime to silence "pro-democracy advocates."

South African Communist Party General Secretary Solly Mapaila called for the immediate arrest of the suspect.

“Our sincere solidarity with the people of Swaziland under the autocracy of King Mswati III. Swaziland sends mercenaries here to abduct and kill pro-democracy activists, as they did with Thulani Maseko,” said Mapaila.

ANC's condemnation

The African National Congress, South Africa's governing party, also condemned the attack.

Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said in a statement Thursday: “The African National Congress strongly condemns the attempted assassination of PUDEMO's president, Cde Mlungisi Makhanya. This cowardly act is an attack on peace, democracy, and the values for which PUDEMO has long fought."

The ANC further called on international bodies like the Southern African Development Community to intervene, saying, “The recent attempt on Makhanya’s life is a blatant infringement on the right to political expression and jeopardizes the rightful quest for democracy in Eswatini."

However, Eswatini’s government spokesperson, Alpheous Nxumalo, refuted the claims, suggesting the poisoning may have originated from within PUDEMO itself.

“PUDEMO members know what happened to Makhanya. The government doesn’t poison suspects,” Nxumalo said, dismissing the accusations as “tabloid journalism."

The incident has deepened tensions in the region, where pro-democracy movements have been clashing with the monarchy-led government of King Mswati III, especially following the recent killing of prominent activist Thulani Maseko.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.