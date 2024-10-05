AFRICA
DR Congo finally begins mpox vaccinations
The doses being administered are only meant for adults and will be given to at-risk populations and front-line workers, the health minister said.
A medic treats a a patient suffering from Mpox at a hospital in Kamituga, in the eastern Congolese province of South Kivu, which is the epicenter of the latest outbreak of the disease worldwide / Photo: DPA
October 5, 2024

The authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday began vaccination against mpox, nearly two months after the disease outbreak that spread from Congo to several African countries and beyond was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization.

The 265,000 doses donated to Congo by the European Union and the US were rolled out in the eastern city of Goma in North Kivu province, where hospitals and health workers have been overstretched, struggling to contain the new and possibly more infectious strain of mpox.

Congo, with about 30,000 suspected mpox cases and 859 deaths, accounts for more than 80% of all the cases and 99% of all the deaths reported in Africa this year.

Nationwide spread

All of the Central African nation’s 26 provinces have recorded mpox cases.

Although most mpox infections and deaths recorded in Congo are in children under age 15, the doses being administered are only meant for adults and will be given to at-risk populations and front-line workers, Health Minister Roger Kamba said this week.

“Strategies have been put in place by the services in order to vaccinate all targeted personnel,” Muboyayi ChikayaI, the minister's chief of staff, said as he kicked off the vaccination.

At least 3 million doses of the vaccine approved for use in children are expected from Japan in the coming days, Kamba said.

SOURCE:AP
