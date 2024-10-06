Sunday, October 6, 2024

0940 GMT — Gaza death toll rises to 41,870

At least 45 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, pushing up the overall death toll since last October 7 to 41,870, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that some 97,166 other people have been injured in the assault.

"Israeli forces killed 45 people and injured 256 others in three 'mass acres' of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

0540 GMT — Israel expels sheltered Palestinians amid intensified Gaza raids

The Israeli military has forced residents of northern Gaza to leave amid military activities in the region.

Tel Aviv aims to relocate Palestinians to the already overcrowded “humanitarian zone” in al-Mawasi.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated the military's commitment to acting forcefully against Hamas, although no specific operations were disclosed.

Palestinians have been instructed to utilise designated routes towards al-Mawasi, specifically Rashid Street and Salah El-Din Street.

0520 GMT — Hezbollah reports rocket fire against Israeli positions in Manara region

Hezbollah has announced that it has attacked Israeli soldiers stationed in Manara, northern Israel.

The Lebanese armed group reported launching three salvoes of rockets and missiles during the early morning hours.

In a separate incident, Hezbollah claimed it targeted Israeli troops attempting to infiltrate Lebanon at Khallet Shuaib in Blida.

The group stated that these attacks forced the Israeli soldiers to retreat back into their territory.

0448 GMT — Death toll from Israel's Gaza shelter attacks rises to 24

Gaza’s Government Media Office reported that Israeli forces conducted “two brutal massacres” overnight.

The bombings targeted the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Ibn Rushd School, which had been converted into shelters for displaced individuals.

According to the media office, at least 24 Palestinians were killed in these attacks.

In addition, approximately 93 others sustained injuries as a result of the bombings in central Gaza.

Both the mosque and the school were sheltering hundreds of displaced people when the bombings occurred, raising concerns about civilian safety.

These attacks followed a series of Israeli assaults, with 27 homes and displacement centres targeted in Gaza over the past 48 hours.

0039 GMT — US official says Israel has not guaranteed it would not strike Iran's nuclear facilities

A senior US State Department official said Israel has not assured the Biden administration it would refrain from attacking Iran's nuclear facilities, according to CNN.

The official said it is "really hard to tell" whether Tel Aviv would retaliate.

"We hope and expect to see some wisdom as well as strength, but as you guys know, no guarantees," the unnamed official said after CNN asked if Israel provided guarantees to the US on its military intentions toward Iran.

0033 GMT — Palestinians reaffirm Gaza ceasefire deal must include end to Israeli assault, lifting blockade

Palestinian factions in Gaza reaffirmed that any ceasefire agreement with Israel must include the end of Israeli military operations and a lifting of the blockade.

"There will be no agreement or deal unless our people's demands are met, including ending the aggression, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, opening the crossings, breaking the blockade, reconstruction and a serious prisoner exchange," the unnamed factions said in a statement that was shared by Hamas on Telegram.

The statement emphasised that Palestinians alone had the right to determine Gaza's post-war future and warned against external attempts to impose an alternative administration, saying such efforts would be treated as occupation acts.

0019 GMT — Six Palestinian farmers injured illegal Israeli settlers attack

Six Palestinian farmers were injured when illegal Israeli settlers attacked the group while they harvested olives on their agricultural land in the occupied West Bank.

"Dozens of illegal settlers attacked farmers while they worked in the olive fields between the villages of Al-Lubban and Rantis, injuring six of them," Majed Khalaf, mayor of the village of Rantis in northwest Ramallah, told Anadolu.

"Illegal settlers from nearby outposts called for reinforcements and launched an attack on the farmers with stones and sticks."

2342 GMT — Israel's heaviest shelling in months kills dozens of Palestinians in Gaza

Dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured late Saturday in Israeli air and artillery strikes that targeted homes in Gaza, particularly in the northern governorate, which witnessed its heaviest bombardment in five months.

Palestinian Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal said several Palestinians were killed and others injured in attacks that targeted homes, gatherings and shelters.

"Teams are unable to cope with the large number of residential houses targeted by the Israeli occupation tonight in the northern strip," Bassal said.

"There are still people trapped under the rubble of these houses, which the teams are unable to reach due to the ongoing bombardment and the lack of heavy rescue equipment," he added.

2340 GMT — Man attempts self-immolation at pro-Palestine protest near White House

A man attempted to self-immolate during a pro-Palestine protest near the White House, footage on social media showed.

The man, who claimed to be a journalist, was seen in the video with burns to his arms as those around him poured water on his hands.

His condition is unknown. Police detained the man and established a perimeter around the area.

Four people so far have staged self-immolations in the US to protest Washington's support of Israel's war in Gaza.

2341 GMT — Israeli air strike on Deir al Balah mosque kills several: medics

A new Israeli air strike on a mosque in central Gaza's Deir al Balah neighbourhood has killed at least five Palestinians and wounded several others, first responders told Reuters.

2233 GMT — Hezbollah says repelled 'attempted' Israeli infiltration at border village

Hezbollah said its fighters pushed away Israeli troops that attempted to storm into a Lebanese border village, in the latest clashes after Israel announced ground operations earlier this week.

The fighters launched "artillery shells" at "Israeli enemy soldiers who attempted to infiltrate from... Blida... forcing (them) to retreat," the group said in a statement.

2226 GMT — Army warns about Israeli attempts to lure Lebanese into espionage sites

The Lebanese army warned about Israeli attempts to lure citizens to sites designated for espionage and information gathering.

"Amid the ongoing barbaric assaults by the Israeli enemy on various Lebanese regions, this enemy is resorting to disseminating media content on some social media platforms, including videos, links and applications," it wrote on X.

It said the move wants to "draw citizens into locations designed for espionage​​​​​​​ and intelligence collection".

The army cautioned the Lebanese people about "the dangers of engaging with this content", emphasising the potential legal ramifications and security risks it poses to the nation and society.

2152 GMT — More than 25 Israeli soldiers killed since incursion into southern Lebanon: Hezbollah

More than 25 officers and soldiers from Israel's elite forces have been killed and over 130 injured since the beginning of a ground incursion into southern Lebanon earlier this month, Hezbollah said.

"These numbers have been partially acknowledged by the enemy, and the coming days will reveal what they have hidden from their audience," the Lebanese group said on Telegram.

2133 GMT — Spain's king calls for end to 'indescribable destruction' in Gaza

Spain's King Felipe VI called for an immediate end to the assault in Gaza, describing it as causing "indescribable destruction and suffering".

During a visit to Jordan, Felipe warned that the conflict, which has been continuing for almost a year, has now spread to Lebanon, worsening the situation, according to Jordanian news agency Petra.

He urged a return to the political process, emphasising the need for a two-state solution for lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

2129 GMT — Palestinians evacuate areas in northern Gaza amid intense Israeli bombardment

Areas in eastern and northern Gaza witnessed a wave of Palestinian displacement amid intense Israeli air and artillery bombardment, according to an Anadolu reporter.

The bombardment was accompanied by gunfire from Israeli helicopters.

Israeli warplanes continue to carry out intensive airstrikes on northern Gaza, which also targeted civilian homes, said the correspondent.

One Palestinian was killed and three were injured in a strike that targeted the town of Jabalia, witnesses told Anadolu.

The displacement of Palestinians includes areas such as Atatra, Al-Tawam, Al-Karama, and Al-Mukhabarat (northwest), heading toward Gaza City and its centre, and from the east of the Jabalia Camp to its centre, witnesses added.

06:21 GMT —Israel escalates, bombards southern Beirut with new air strikes

The Israeli army has begun a new wave of air strikes using fighter jets late on Saturday in Beirut's southern suburbs, Anadolu reports.

The bombing follows an ultimatum by the Israeli army that it will target buildings in five areas of the southern suburbs that "contain interests of Hezbollah", a claim it has repeatedly used to justify hitting civilian targets.​​​​​​​

Official Lebanese media said five Israeli strikes hit south Beirut and its outskirts, four of them "very violent".

"Israeli enemy warplanes carried out four very violent strikes on (Beirut's) southern suburbs, and one strike on the Chweifat" area, with ambulances rushing to the site, Lebanon's National News Agency said.

05:50 GMT — US official says Israel has not guaranteed it would not strike Iran's nuclear facilities

A senior US State Department official said Israel has not assured the Biden administration it would refrain from attacking Iran's nuclear facilities, according to CNN.

The official said it is "really hard to tell" whether Tel Aviv would retaliate.

"We hope and expect to see some wisdom as well as strength, but as you guys know, no guarantees," the unnamed official said after CNN asked if Israel provided guarantees to the US on its military intentions toward Iran.

05:43 GMT — Palestinians reaffirm Gaza ceasefire deal must include end to Israeli assault, lifting blockade

Palestinian factions in Gaza reaffirmed that any ceasefire agreement with Israel must include the end of Israeli military operations and a lifting of the blockade.

"There will be no agreement or deal unless our people's demands are met, including ending the aggression, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, opening the crossings, breaking the blockade, reconstruction and a serious prisoner exchange," the unnamed factions said in a statement that was shared by Hamas on Telegram.

The statement emphasised that Palestinians alone had the right to determine Gaza's post-war future and warned against external attempts to impose an alternative administration, saying such efforts would be treated as occupation acts.

05:19 GMT — Six Palestinian farmers injured illegal Israeli settlers attack

Six Palestinian farmers were injured when illegal Israeli settlers attacked the group while they harvested olives on their agricultural land in the occupied West Bank.

"Dozens of illegal settlers attacked farmers while they worked in the olive fields between the villages of Al-Lubban and Rantis, injuring six of them," Majed Khalaf, mayor of the village of Rantis in northwest Ramallah, told Anadolu.

"Illegal settlers from nearby outposts called for reinforcements and launched an attack on the farmers with stones and sticks."

04:42 GMT — Israel's heaviest shelling in months kills dozens of Palestinians in Gaza

Dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured late Saturday in Israeli air and artillery strikes that targeted homes in Gaza, particularly in the northern governorate, which witnessed its heaviest bombardment in five months.

Palestinian Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal said several Palestinians were killed and others injured in attacks that targeted homes, gatherings and shelters.

"Teams are unable to cope with the large number of residential houses targeted by the Israeli occupation tonight in the northern strip," Bassal said.

04:30 GMT — Man attempts self-immolation at pro-Palestine protest near White House

A man attempted to self-immolate during a pro-Palestine protest near the White House, footage on social media showed.

The man, who claimed to be a journalist, was seen in the video with burns to his arms as those around him poured water on his hands.

His condition is unknown. Police detained the man and established a perimeter around the area.

04:11 GMT — Israeli air strike on Deir al Balah mosque kills several: medics

A new Israeli air strike on a mosque in central Gaza's Deir al Balah neighbourhood has killed at least five Palestinians and wounded several others, first responders told Reuters.

03:43 GMT — Hezbollah says repelled 'attempted' Israeli infiltration at border village

Hezbollah said its fighters pushed away Israeli troops that attempted to storm into a Lebanese border village, in the latest clashes after Israel announced ground operations earlier this week.

The fighters launched "artillery shells" at "Israeli enemy soldiers who attempted to infiltrate from... Blida... forcing (them) to retreat," the group said in a statement.

03:26 GMT — Army warns about Israeli attempts to lure Lebanese into espionage sites

The Lebanese army warned about Israeli attempts to lure citizens to sites designated for espionage and information gathering.

"Amid the ongoing barbaric assaults by the Israeli enemy on various Lebanese regions, this enemy is resorting to disseminating media content on some social media platforms, including videos, links and applications," it wrote on X.

It said the move wants to "draw citizens into locations designed for espionage​​​​​​​ and intelligence collection".

02:52 GMT — More than 25 Israeli soldiers killed since incursion into southern Lebanon: Hezbollah

More than 25 officers and soldiers from Israel's elite forces have been killed and over 130 injured since the beginning of a ground incursion into southern Lebanon earlier this month, Hezbollah said.

"These numbers have been partially acknowledged by the enemy, and the coming days will reveal what they have hidden from their audience," the Lebanese group said on Telegram.

02:33 GMT — Spain's king calls for end to 'indescribable destruction' in Gaza

Spain's King Felipe VI called for an immediate end to the assault in Gaza, describing it as causing "indescribable destruction and suffering".

During a visit to Jordan, Felipe warned that the conflict, which has been continuing for almost a year, has now spread to Lebanon, worsening the situation, according to Jordanian news agency Petra.

He urged a return to the political process, emphasising the need for a two-state solution for lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

02:00 GMT — Palestinians evacuate areas in northern Gaza amid intense Israeli bombardment

Areas in eastern and northern Gaza witnessed a wave of Palestinian displacement amid intense Israeli air and artillery bombardment, according to an Anadolu reporter.

The bombardment was accompanied by gunfire from Israeli helicopters.

Israeli warplanes continue to carry out intensive airstrikes on northern Gaza, which also targeted civilian homes, said the correspondent.

One Palestinian was killed and three were injured in a strike that targeted the town of Jabalia, witnesses told Anadolu.

For our live updates from Saturday, October 5, 2024, click here.