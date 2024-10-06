TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israel uses regional conflicts as excuses for occupation — President Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan criticises Israel for exploiting conflicts in Yemen, Syria, Iran to legitimise its occupation and invasion policies.
Israel uses regional conflicts as excuses for occupation — President Erdogan
Stressing Türkiye’s stance, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara will continue to support Gaza with all possible means. / Photo: AA
October 6, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of using regional conflicts as pretexts to justify its escalating "occupation and expansion."

“Yemen, Syria, and Iran are merely excuses,” Erdogan said on Saturday. “The Israeli government produces new justifications daily to legitimise its occupation and invasion policies,” he added, speaking at a governing AK Party event in Istanbul.

Erdogan said Western nations are ignoring Israel's actions due to guilt over the Holocaust. He called on Israel’s unconditional supporters to act "rationally" and stop enabling its actions.

Erdogan also underlined the Palestinian resistance to Israel’s treatment of Palestinians since last October 7, nearly a year ago, when Israel’s deadly offensive on Gaza began.

“Our brothers in Gaza have been resisting Zionist occupiers heroically for 364 days despite all hardships,” he said.

Stressing Türkiye’s stance, Erdogan said Ankara will continue to support Gaza with all possible means.

“We stand firmly in the same place today as we stood on the first day. We defend the same values today that we defended on the first day,” he said.

Türkiye never hesitates to say the same things at the podium of the UN as it tells the domestic public, Erdogan added.

Türkiye is the only state to impose economic sanctions on Israel, he said.​​​​​​​

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us