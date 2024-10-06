The Egyptian army dispatched a new shipment of medical aid to Lebanon on Sunday amid Israeli air and ground attacks on the country.

A military statement said a plane loaded with tonnes of medical aid was sent to Lebanon "to help alleviate the unprecedented suffering caused by the current Israeli military operations."

It said the aid was dispatched "upon orders from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to provide support and assistance to Lebanon."

Since the onset of Israeli attacks on Lebanon, various countries and international organisations have sent aid to Lebanon, including Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Canada, France, and the UK, along with assistance from the European Union and the World Food Programme.

Deadly attacks

Israel has launched massive airstrikes on Lebanon against what it calls Hezbollah targets, killing more than 1,180 victims since September 23, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. Tel Aviv also started a ground invasion of southern Lebanon on October 1.

The military campaign was an escalation in a year-long conflict between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Tel Aviv's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 41,900 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

At least 2,036 people have since been killed, over 9,600 injured, and 1.2 million others displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks on Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.