AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Somalia voices concern over alleged arms shipments from Ethiopia
The Somali government has voiced concern over illicit arms shipments into Somalia by Ethiopia.
Somalia voices concern over alleged arms shipments from Ethiopia
Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi has called the alleged arms shipments a threat to Somalia's security. / Photo: Somalia Foreign Ministry / Others
October 6, 2024

Somalia on Sunday raised concerns over illicit arms shipments into the Horn of Africa nation allegedly made by its neighbour Ethiopia.

Speaking at a press conference in Mogadishu, Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi called the alleged arms shipments a threat to Somalia's security.

He urged Ethiopia to respect agreements and also praised Türkiye's mediation efforts between the two neighbours.

A previous Somali Foreign Ministry statement said Ethiopia made unauthorised arms shipments to the Puntland state, a semiautonomous region in northeastern Somalia.

'Two trucks transporting weapons'

It said documented evidence confirmed the arrival of two trucks transporting weapons from Ethiopia to Puntland, done without any diplomatic engagement or clearance.

It said that action constitutes a grave infringement on Somalia's sovereignty and poses serious implications for national and regional security.

Tensions between the two countries concerning Ethiopia's sea access deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland remain high.

Türkiye, however, has been working to end tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia.

The UN has lauded Türkiye's efforts to resolve the tension, including talks hosted by Türkiye this July and August.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us