Somalia on Sunday raised concerns over illicit arms shipments into the Horn of Africa nation allegedly made by its neighbour Ethiopia.

Speaking at a press conference in Mogadishu, Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi called the alleged arms shipments a threat to Somalia's security.

He urged Ethiopia to respect agreements and also praised Türkiye's mediation efforts between the two neighbours.

A previous Somali Foreign Ministry statement said Ethiopia made unauthorised arms shipments to the Puntland state, a semiautonomous region in northeastern Somalia.

'Two trucks transporting weapons'

It said documented evidence confirmed the arrival of two trucks transporting weapons from Ethiopia to Puntland, done without any diplomatic engagement or clearance.

It said that action constitutes a grave infringement on Somalia's sovereignty and poses serious implications for national and regional security.

Tensions between the two countries concerning Ethiopia's sea access deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland remain high.

Türkiye, however, has been working to end tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia.

The UN has lauded Türkiye's efforts to resolve the tension, including talks hosted by Türkiye this July and August.

