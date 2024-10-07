BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Nigeria to sell crude oil in local currency
Nigeria is one the world's top oil producers with proven oil reserves of approximately 37 billion barrels.
Nigeria to sell crude oil in local currency
Dangote refinery is set to buy Nigeria's crude oil in local currency, Naira. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 7, 2024

Nigeria has announced that it will start selling crude oil in local currency instead of the US dollar, which is still widely used for international commodity trading.

The latest announcement comes after several countries began selling oil and gas in local currencies following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022.

Mohammed Manga, director of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry of Finance, announced in a statement on Sunday that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has directed that crude oil sales be conducted in naira.

Manga noted that this strategic initiative is expected to create a lasting impact on the Nigerian economy by enhancing growth, stability, and self-sufficiency.

He emphasised that Nigeria is still navigating the complexities of global markets and that this strategic move positions the country for future success.

Nigeria has proven oil reserves of approximately 37 billion barrels, accounting for 3.1% of the world's total reserves.

Nigeria is one of the top 15 countries in the world for crude oil production, with the eighth-largest oil reserves and the sixth-largest exporter of oil globally.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us