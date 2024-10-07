Angola's Criminal Investigative Service (SIC) has impounded 710 diamond stones of various carats in the municipality of Lucapa, Angolan northeastern Lunda-Norte province, on Sunday.

SIC spokesperson in Lunda-Norte, Graciano Lumanhe said three citizens of Guinea Conakry were in the possession of the diamonds.

The officers also found a diamond weighing scale, two calculating machines, magnifying glasses and a sieve, besides money; $860 and 68,000 kwanzas during the sting operation.

The evidence has been presented to the Office of the Public Prosecutor in preparation of criminal proceedings against the three suspects.

