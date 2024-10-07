AFRICA
Angola seizes 710 diamond stones from three Guinea citizens
Three citizens of Guinea Conakry who were found in possession of seven hundred and ten diamond stones await criminal proceedings in Agola.
Besides seizing the diamonds, police officers also found weighing scales, magnifying glasses and cash in a house in Angola's Lucapa municipality. / Photo: Reuters
October 7, 2024

Angola's Criminal Investigative Service (SIC) has impounded 710 diamond stones of various carats in the municipality of Lucapa, Angolan northeastern Lunda-Norte province, on Sunday.

SIC spokesperson in Lunda-Norte, Graciano Lumanhe said three citizens of Guinea Conakry were in the possession of the diamonds.

The officers also found a diamond weighing scale, two calculating machines, magnifying glasses and a sieve, besides money; $860 and 68,000 kwanzas during the sting operation.

The evidence has been presented to the Office of the Public Prosecutor in preparation of criminal proceedings against the three suspects.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
