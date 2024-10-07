By Susan Mwongeli

TRT Afrika, Adana, Türkiye

Teknofest, Türkiye's largest technology and aerospace fair, concluded in Adana, marking another successful edition. The annual event, held in different Turkish cities, showcases the latest tech advancements, particularly in aerospace and artificial intelligence.

This year was no exception, as global technology enthusiasts gathered to experience Türkiye's groundbreaking innovations firsthand.

Several cutting-edge technologies were unveiled, including Togg's electric vehicle, T1OF, and Baykar's combat drone, Bayraktar TB3, which made its public debut alongside the Bayraktar Akinci UAV.

Among international attendees were African students, who praised Türkiye's technological advancements.

"Teknofest is a great opportunity for students, especially those interested in tech, as Türkiye excels in drone and flight technologies," said Lyvan Tebri, a student from Côte d'Ivoire.

Racha Badreddinean, an Algerian university student in Türkiye, highlighted Teknofest's invaluable opportunities.

"As an African, participating in this international event is a great opportunity to learn and discover technologies developed by other countries," she told TRT Afrika.

Badreddinean noted that Teknofest's interaction and opportunities would enhance her ability to contribute to her country's and continent's development.

Teknofest 2024 featured competitions, with innovative participants receiving prizes.

Istanbul Arel University's team won first prize with their project "Warscope," a web application streaming real-time war statistics.

"We haven't slept in two days, but every moment was worth it," said Hasan İnan, a member of the winning team.

Organised jointly by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation and Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Türkiye, Teknofest has driven tech development since 2018.

In 2025, Teknofest will be held twice, in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Istanbul, said Selcuk Bayraktar, head of event organiser, the Turkish Technology Team Foundation.

"At next year's festivals, we will achieve new successes with our country's and friendly regions' youth."

