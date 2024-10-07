By Imran Khalid

Amid the deafening noise surrounding the ongoing crises in the Middle East - particularly escalating Israel-Iran tensions - one significant development has gone largely unnoticed: Israel's unprecedented decision to declare United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "persona non grata."

While much of the world's focus remains on the broader regional conflict, this unprecedented political move by Israel has received relatively little attention, underscoring the deepening rift between the Israeli government and the UN at a critical moment.

On October 2, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz barred Guterres from entering Israel. This ministry said this was in direct response to the Portuguese diplomat's reaction following Iran's missile strike on Tel Aviv, in which he allegedly failed to explicitly name Iran or strongly condemn its actions.

Katz further accused Guterres of policies that, throughout the conflict, have effectively supported groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis - organisations Israel deems as terrorists - while now extending that alleged backing to Iran, which Katz called the "mothership of global terrorism."

The very next day, during a Security Council meeting, Guterres clarified his position: "As I did concerning the Iranian attack in April, and as it should have been obvious that I did yesterday (Tuesday) in the context of the condemnation I expressed, I strongly condemn Iran's massive missile attack on Israel."

Despite such a strong statement by Guterres, there has not been any response from Israel on this matter. Similarly, Israel's key ally the United States has also not officially commented.

Global isolation

However, the situation has sparked significant international attention and condemnation. More global leaders have been criticising Israel's behaviour and siding with Guterres.

France for example declared the decision as an "unjustified, serious and counterproductive" move. Similarly, Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa lamented this action and asked the Israeli government to reconsider it.

Indeed, this is a troubling escalation by Israel. Katz's reasoning - that Guterres failed to explicitly condemn Iran after a missile strike -seems more like an excuse to silence global critical voices rather than a genuine response to perceived bias.

Accusing a UN leader of backing terrorist groups is not only inflammatory, but also detracts from the broader goal of fostering dialogue and peaceful solutions.

In barring Guterres, Israel undermines the UN's role as a mediator, effectively isolating itself further from global conversations on peace and accountability.

Such actions not only weaken international diplomacy but also signal a dangerous trend: shutting out dissent rather than addressing grievances. This move risks deepening divisions, making already elusive prospects for peace even more distant.

This clash between Israel and Guterres reflects a deeper, more entrenched dispute over narratives of violence, accountability, and humanitarian suffering.

Since the ban, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric described the declaration of Guterres as "persona non grata" as part of a broader pattern of Israeli government attacks on UN personnel.

Israel has long accused the UN of bias and even anti-Semitism. However, the rift deepened further following the Hamas-led attacks on October 7.

Escalation

Israel's decision to bar Guterres also marks a distressing escalation in its ongoing feud with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). Since last October, Israel has incessantly targeted UNRWA, accusing it of being infiltrated by Hamas and contributing to violence.

Guterres, who has consistently advocated for de-escalation and condemned violence from all sides, is now caught in the crosshairs of this campaign.

This latest move seems to be an attempt to silence the UN's efforts at peacebuilding and humanitarian relief. Israel's actions thus threaten to undermine the very institutions that offer a path towards peace and stability for vulnerable Palestinian populations.

By barring Guterres, Israel is effectively rejecting the UN's role in facilitating peace and cooperation. The UN's role is to remain impartial and to address issues based on international law and human rights.

Such actions by Israel are rightly being perceived by much of the world as a deliberate attempt to undermine the UN's neutrality and set a concerning precedent for global governance.

If countries begin to declare international leaders persona non grata based on political disagreements, it could lead to a breakdown in international cooperation and dialogue, weakening the effectiveness of global institutions designed to maintain peace and security.

The United States criticised Israel's decision in muted terms Wednesday, with State Department spokesman Matthew Miller saying Israel's announcement was "not productive."

The soft diplomatic language the United States used suggests tacit acceptance of Israel's actions, illustrating the intricate and highwire act Israel's key ally plays in this matter.

The author, Imran Khalid is a Karachi-based commentator on geopolitical issues. His columns have been widely published by international news organisations.

