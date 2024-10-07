Nigeria's anti-drug operatives have arrested a Canadian woman for ''importing large consignment'' of synthetic cannabis into the West African country.

The suspect, 41-year-old Adrienne Munju, was arrested during clearance of passengers at the Murtala Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, with ‘Canadian Loud’, a strong strain of synthetic cannabis, Nigeria's anti-drug agency, NDLEA, said in a statement on Sunday.

''During a joint examination of her three bags, Adrienne who was coming to Nigeria for the first time, was found with 74 parcels of the illicit substance weighing 35.20 kilograms stuffed in two of her three bags,'' the agency added.

The Nigerian authorities have intensified efforts to tackle the problem of illicit drugs in the country.

Earlier this month, officials seized 19.4 kilogrammes (42.77 pounds) of cocaine worth 4.66 billion naira ($2.93 million) from a passenger who arrived at Lagos airport on a flight from Ethiopia, its anti-drug agency had said.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country with over 200 million people, has is a transit point for international drug-trafficking gangs.

"The agency will continue to work to disrupt the activities of drug cartels operating in the country," NDLEA chief Mohammed Buba Marwa said in a statement.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.