October 7, 2024
Recycling machine
A teenage Turkish student showcases an amazing recycling machine he has created along with his team at the ongoing Türkiye's biggest technology and aerospace fair, Teknofest, in the southern city of Adana.The machine recycles plastic bottles and leftover water, contributing to environmental conservation and water preservation for human and animal use
