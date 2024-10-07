Israel's actions, led by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, oppose the entire international system and humanity itself, Türkiye's AK Party spokesperson has said, decrying Tel Aviv's year-old war on Palestine's Gaza and more recent offensive against Lebanon.

“In the current picture, we are faced with a network of genocidal murderers who oppose the entire international system, international law, and every value belonging to humanity,” Omer Celik said, addressing a press conference on Monday.

Celik criticised Israel for threatening the International Criminal Court (ICJ) and other global institutions, and for declaring the United Nations Secretary-General "persona non grata."

He argued that the inaction of global institutions, including the ICJ, emboldened Israel to undermine them further to continue its oppressive and genocidal policy despite widespread condemnation.

In a statement on his social media earlier on Monday, the ruling party's spokesperson also warned that Israel's defiance extends to the United Nations Security Council.

'Face of humanity'

"For a year, they have martyred our brothers and sisters in Gaza, the face of humanity, with all kinds of massacres," Celik said, marking the anniversary of the relentless Israeli attacks that have devastated much of the territory and shattered countless lives.

Israel's one-year war on Gaza has killed at least 41,909 Palestinians. Its air and ground offensive has intensified as the world observes the first anniversary of the war.

Celik further expressed his belief that Israel would ultimately fail and underscored that the fight for Gaza represents a broader struggle for justice and human rights.

"Gaza is humanity itself. Humanity will eventually defeat barbarism," he stressed.

