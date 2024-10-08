AFRICA
2 MIN READ
US warns nationals to reconsider travel to Marburg-hit Rwanda
With a fatality rate of up to 88 percent, the highly infectious hemorrhagic fever is often accompanied by bleeding and organ failure.
US warns nationals to reconsider travel to Marburg-hit Rwanda
The Marburg virus is spread through contact with bodily fluids of infected people. Photo / Getty / Photo: Getty Images
October 8, 2024

The United States on Monday has warned its citizens that they should reconsider traveling to Rwanda, citing an outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus.

The East African nation over the weekend said the Ebola-like disease has killed 12 people, mostly health workers, since an outbreak was announced late last month.

The travel advisory to Rwanda has been raised to level three, the US State Department said, meaning Americans "should reconsider travel to Rwanda."

The scale tops out at 4, which cautions citizens not to travel to a country at all.

Confirmed cases

According to the Rwandan health ministry, 41 people have been confirmed to have contracted the disease.

The Rwanda Development Board said travel measures were being put in place on Sunday.

It said temperature checks, passenger questionnaires and hand-sanitizing stations would be introduced at departure points, and called on travelers to monitor themselves for symptoms such as fever.

Marburg is transmitted to humans from fruit bats, and is part of the so-called filovirus family that also includes Ebola.

Vaccination trial

The country has kicked off a vaccination campaign with 700 trial vaccines, though there are currently no officially approved vaccines and no antiviral treatments.

Potential treatments, including blood products, immune and drug therapies are being evaluated.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us