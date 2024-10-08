AFRICA
Mpox virus: Ugandan prisoner isolated after testing positive
The authorities say the virus was detected on a patient being held for murder and suspect he came in with it.
Uganda has been reporting a rise in mpox cases. / Photo: Reuters
October 8, 2024

A case of mpox has been found in Nakasongola jail in central Uganda, a prison spokesperson said on Tuesday, adding that the patient had been isolated and was receiving treatment.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak, which was first detected in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo at the start of the year, a public health emergency of international concern in August after a new variant was identified.

"Unfortunately the prisoner couldn't be given bail since he's being held for murder," said Frank Baine, a spokesperson for the Uganda Prison Service.

"We suspect he came in with it but that's being investigated."

Rising cases

The latest figures released last week showed Uganda's mpox caseload had risen to 41, according to a health official quoted by the Daily Monitor, Uganda's biggest independent newspaper.

Health Ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona said he would give an update on the outbreak later on Tuesday.

SOURCE:Reuters
