By Esra Karataş Alpay

Türkiye is steadily positioning itself as a global leader in environmental sustainability, with First Lady Emine Erdogan at the forefront of the nation’s efforts.

Last month, she accompanied President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to New York to attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

While President Erdogan held bilateral meetings with world leaders, the Turkish First Lady took centre stage to raise awareness on important global issues such as zero waste, cultural diplomacy, environmental sustainability, and the rights of women and children.

A significant highlight of her visit was hosting Jeffrey Sachs, president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, at the Turkish House (Turkevi), where she signed the ‘Global Zero Waste Declaration of Goodwill’, marking a major milestone in Türkiye's expanding influence on global environmental policies.

"Educating future generations to be mindful of reducing and sorting their waste and participating in recycling efforts is the greatest gift we can give to the environment for a better future," says Malhun Fakioglu Kutlu, an environmental engineer from Istanbul Technical University.

Since taking over as chair of the UN Advisory Board on Zero Waste, First Lady Emine Erdogan has played a crucial role in advancing Türkiye’s ambitious Zero Waste Project. Launched under her patronage in 2017, the initiative aims to combat climate change by reducing waste at its source, optimising resource use, and promoting recycling efforts nationwide.

“The Zero Waste Project has brought a fresh perspective and renewed energy to the recycling industry,” said Osman Kaytan, general manager of the Paper Recycling Industrialists Association (AGED).

A zero-waste world

The First Lady’s visit to New York, combined with Türkiye’s declaration of March 30 as International Zero Waste Day, underscores the country’s growing influence on the global environmental stage.

The launch of the Global Zero Waste Declaration at the UN General Assembly last year further demonstrated Türkiye's commitment to promoting sustainable practices worldwide.

In meetings with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, First Lady Emine Erdogan reiterated her dedication to building a sustainable,zero-waste world, emphasising the importance of international cooperation.

Marking the seventh anniversary of the Zero Waste Project, First Lady Emine Erdogan highlighted the significant achievements of the initiative.

Through collective action and widespread support from Turkish citizens, millions of tonnes of waste have been repurposed for the benefit of the economy, showcasing the transformative power of sustainable practices.

Managed by the Turkish Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, the Zero Waste Project has gained widespread support, with public and private institutions across Türkiye embracing its goals.

Notably, the initiative has introduced legal measures such as a nationwide plastic bag ban in 2019to support waste reduction efforts.

Highlighting the critical role the project has played in Türkiye’s growing recycling industry, Kaytan of AGED said: "As paper industrialists who rely on 100 percent recycled paper for our raw material, we have increased our production capacity from 2.5 million tonnes to 5 million tonnes over the past decade. With new investments soon to be implemented, our capacity will exceed eight million tonnes within the next year or two.”

Kaytan says recycling helps the industry avoid cutting down over 70 million trees and reduces nearly two million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

"Zero Waste is an ideal, and achieving this ideal is crucial for all sectors that rely on recyclable materials as raw materials.”

The Zero Waste Project has evolved into a national movement that not only addresses environmental crises but also bolstersTürkiye’s leadership in global environmental diplomacy, experts say.

Commitment to future generation

President Erdogan was the first leader to sign the Zero Waste Declaration last year during the 78th UN General Assembly.

“By signing the Zero Waste Declaration of Goodwill, we have demonstrated our stance for a cleaner, greener, and livable world," he had said, urging other nations to join the movement and take urgent steps toward sustainability.

This move further positioned Türkiye as a leader in the global fight against environmental degradation. President Erdogan’s signing of the declaration, now open for global participation via the website www.zerowastecommitment.com, was a call to the world for collective action.

The Turkish President also underscored Türkiye’s ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2053, a commitment he framed as crucial for future generations.

“To contribute to sustainability and mitigate the effects of climate change, it is crucial to take action. In this regard, preventing waste, optimising resource use, reducing waste generation, establishing effective collection systems, and promoting recycling are the most important steps towards a more sustainable environment,” says Kutlu.

First Lady Emine Erdogan’sadvocacy has drawn international attention, not only for the Zero Waste Project but also for Türkiye’s broader sustainability agenda.

While in New York, she met with members of the UN Zero Waste High-Level Personalities Advisory Board, reaffirming Türkiye's leadership in promoting sustainability, advancing recycling initiatives, and changing consumption habits worldwide.

In parallel, Türkiye announced the establishment of the Zero Waste Foundation, which will serve as a central institution in advancing the nation’s environmental objectives.

With an initial capital of 120,000 liras and backing from prominent donors, the foundation aims to protect the environment, reduce waste, and ensure efficient use of natural resources, particularly water.

In addition to her work on environmental issues, Emine Erdogan’s visit highlighted her broader agenda of cultural diplomacy and advocacy for women’s and children’s rights.

Meeting with figures such as US First Lady Jill Biden and Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights leader Malcolm X, she emphasised the importance of global cooperation in addressing social and environmental challenges.

The coordinated efforts of both the Turkish President and the First Lady have propelled Türkiye to the forefront of the global environmental movement.

These initiatives not only serve as a source ofnational pride but also contribute meaningfully to a sustainable future for the planet.

Through projects like Zero Waste, Türkiye is making its mark as a leader in the fight against climate change, setting an example for the world to follow, say experts.