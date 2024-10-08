AFRICA
Burkina Faso suspends Voice of America for insurgency report
The authorities accuse Voice of America (VOA) of broadcasting comments that demoralised troops in Burkina Faso and neighbouring Mali.
Captain Ibrahim Traore came to power in a coup in 2022 promising to tackle the insurgency.   / Photo: AA
October 8, 2024

Burkina Faso's junta has suspended US-funded broadcaster Voice of America for three months over comments about a militant insurgency in West Africa's Sahel region, and temporarily banned local news outlets from using any international media reports, authorities said late on Monday.

Military leaders who seized power in a September 2022 coup - the second that year - have become increasingly intolerant of criticism amid worsening insecurity despite promises to quash the insurgency.

The superior council for communication (CSC) accused Voice of America (VOA) of demoralising troops in Burkina Faso and neighbouring Mali in a discussion on September 19 that was also broadcast by a private local radio station.

It said the reporter described an attack on Bamako last month as "courageous", criticised security operations and provided an unfounded death toll for an attack on a Burkina Faso town that killed hundreds in August.

"The CSC has suspended all synchronisation of national media with international media until further notice," it added in a statement.

VOA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sahel insurgency

Burkina Faso is one of several Sahel nations that have been struggling to contain insurgencies linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that have spread from neighbouring Mali since 2012, killing thousands and displacing millions.

Frustration over authorities' failure to protect civilians has contributed to coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger since 2020.

Burkina Faso in April suspended the radio broadcasts of VOA, BBC Africa and other international media outlets for two weeks over their coverage of a Human Rights Watch report accusing the army of extrajudicial killings, which it denies.

Last month, the CSC withdrew the radio frequencies of France's popular RFI radio, which regularly reports on the Sahel. It did not provide an explanation for its removal.

SOURCE:Reuters
