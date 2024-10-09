AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Hurricane forces Biden to postpone trip to Angola
It was unclear when Biden's trip to Angola might be rescheduled and the White House did not announce new travel dates.
Hurricane forces Biden to postpone trip to Angola
US President Joe Biden said he still intends to make the visit to Angola. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 9, 2024

President Joe Biden said Tuesday he is postponing a planned trip to Angola and Germany to stay at the White House to monitor Hurricane Milton, as it spins closer to Florida’s Gulf Coast.

“I just don’t think I can be out of the country at this time,” he said at the White House after senior members of the administration updated him on the storm and the government's preparations.

Biden had promised to visit Africa during his term in office, which ends in January. He said on Tuesday that he still intends to make the journey.

“I’m still planning on visiting all the places I said I’d be and all the conferences I said I'd participate in," he said.

New travel dates

It was unclear when Biden's overseas trip might be rescheduled and the White House did not announce new travel dates.

The president had been scheduled to depart Thursday for Germany, where he had planned to host a summit on the war in Ukraine with allied nations at a US military base before continuing on to Angola.

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said officials would look for a date and location to replace Saturday's planned meeting on Ukraine.

The German government issued a statement saying “we very much regret the cancellation, but of course we understand due to the situation in Florida.”

Biden warned that Hurricane Milton “could be one of the worst storms in 100 years to hit Florida,” and said he's working “to increase the size and presence” of the federal government's response.

Storm's path

He said people in the storm's path should heed local orders to evacuate and leave “now.”

“You should have already evacuated,” Biden said, seated with some of the officials who briefed him. “It’s a matter of life and death, and that’s not hyperbole. It's a matter of life and death."

Biden said Milton's strength was such that it has the potential “to both enter Florida as a hurricane and leave Florida as a hurricane on the Atlantic Coast. This could be the worst storm to hit Florida in over a century. God willing it won’t be, but that’s what it’s looking like right now.”

He asked commercial airlines and other companies for help with evacuations.

“I’m calling on the airlines and other companies to provide as much service as possible to accommodate evacuations and not to engage in price gouging, to just do it on the level," Biden said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us