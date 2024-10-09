AFRICA
Turkish parliamentary delegation meets with Mali leader Goita
President of the Türkiye-Mali friendship group expressed Türkiye’s desire to intensify relations with Mali.
Colonel Assimi Goita meets with the delegation from Türkiye’s parliament that was led by Orhan Ates. Photo / Presidence Mali / Others
October 9, 2024

A delegation from Türkiye’s parliament met Tuesday with the president of Mali’s transitional government, Colonel Assimi Goita, to discuss bilateral relations.

It was led by Orhan Ates, president of the Türkiye-Mali friendship group.

They discussed subjects of common interest, notably bilateral cooperation, economic development and the security challenges facing Mali.

Ates expressed Türkiye’s desire to intensify relations with Mali, insisting on “the need for a strategic partnership, particularly in the areas of security, health and education.”

He also reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to supporting the transition process in Mali, which aims to establish stable governance.

He welcomed the dynamic of cooperation between the National Transitional Council and the Turkish parliament through the establishment of the Türkiye-Mali friendship parliamentary group at the level of the two legislative bodies.

In addition to new steps taken in the areas of trade, health, investment, education, security and defense, Ates said he wished to strengthen ties between the people of Türkiye and Mali by improving relations between the two parliaments.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are members of the Alliance of Sahel States, formed in September last year.

The three nations withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which had threatened to intervene militarily in Niger following a coup in that country last year.

SOURCE:AA
