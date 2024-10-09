Authorities in military-ruled Burkina Faso have suspended Voice of America (VOA) radio for three months over remarks "likely to undermine the morale of the forces" fighting insurgents, the US radio network said on Wednesday.

The West African nation has been hit by militant insurgency that swept in from the neighbouring Mali in 2015.

Multiple foreign news outlets – the majority French – have been shuttered temporarily or indefinitely since Captain Ibrahim Traore seized power in a September 2022 coup.

"Pursuant to the order, we have shut down our FM transmitter in Ouagadougou," VOA spokesperson Nigel Gibbs said in a statement sent to AFP.

'Serious shortcomings'

Burkina's AIB state news agency reported that the Supreme Council for Communication (CSC) took the decision after a journalist at VOA described an insurgent attack on September 17 in the Malian capital Bamako as "courageous."

It said the journalist also said that nothing "is being done in terms of security by the combat forces" of Burkina Faso.

The AIB news agency quoted the regulatory authority as saying that the "serious shortcomings" were "likely to undermine the morale of combat forces" who are battling insurgent groups.

Local media reported that VOA was also fined 25 million CFA francs ($42,000).

'Incorrect assertions'

"While VOA respects the regulatory framework within Burkina Faso, we do not agree with what we believe are incorrect assertions made by the CSC," Gibbs said.

He also refuted that the radio network had "condoned or justified terrorism."

"Statements made during the programme in question, Washington Forum, were part of an open discussion designed to inform and engage audiences on important security matters affecting the region," Gibbs added.

"Our goal was to approach the topic in a fair and impartial way."

The junta has made the return of national sovereignty one of its priorities and regularly hits out against Western powers.

