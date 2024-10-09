AFRICA
2 MIN READ
DRC, Kenya, Ethiopia, Gambia, Benin join UN rights council
Five African countries, including Ethiopia and the DRC, have been elected to the UN rights council.
DRC, Kenya, Ethiopia, Gambia, Benin join UN rights council
The 47-nation UN rights council was created in 2006, and is tasked with promoting and protecting human rights. / Photo: AP
October 9, 2024

Benin, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, The Gambia and Kenya were elected to the five seats of the Council from the Africa group, becoming new members, according to the final results.

From the Asia-Pacific group, South Korea, the Marshall Islands, Qatar, Thailand and the Greek Cypriot administration secured seats.

The Czech Republic and North Macedonia were elected from the Eastern European group.

Colombia, Mexico and Bolivia were elected from the Latin America and Caribbean group, while Iceland, Spain and Switzerland from the Western European and other states group.

Rights abusers as members

The 47-nation UN rights body was created in 2006, and is tasked with promoting and protecting human rights.

The Geneva-based Council has long faced criticism for having rights abusers as members.

Russia, a former member of the rights body, was suspended from the council after the start of its "special military operation" in Ukraine in 2022.

Decisions by the council are not legally binding but carry political weight.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us