Unilateral actions in Libya threaten sovereignty: UN
The UN has warned that rival governments' actions in Libya put the country's sovereignty at risk.
North African nation Libya has experienced unrest for more than a decade now. / Photo: AP
October 9, 2024

The UN warned on Wednesday that unilateral actions by various factions in Libya will undermine that country's sovereignty and lead it into further crisis.

Stephanie Koury, officer-in-charge of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, cited several examples at a Security Council meeting on the situation in Libya.

She noted the Presidential Council's appointment August 18 of a central bank governor and a board of directors, which were subsequently rejected by the House of Representatives and the High Council of State.

"If unilateral actions continue, they will only undermine Libya's sovereignty, plunge the country into further crisis, and distract from the task at hand; paving the way to a comprehensive political solution," Koury said.

Fundamental issues

She highlighted the need for a solution that addresses issues such as the division of state institutions, the need for a unified government and restoring democratic legitimacy through elections.

"Libyans have also made clear their desire for a political process to address longer-term fundamental issues, which remain unresolved to date," Koury said.

"The recent events have shown that confidence-building measures, such as ending unilateral actions, or securing guarantees to commitments made, are more critical than ever to advance a productive political process," she said.

The status quo in Libya has persisted for too long and is unsustainable, Koury added.

'Libya-owned solutions'

Libyan ambassador to the UN Taher El Sonni demanded action from the Security Council to put an end to attempts by nations and individuals to deepen the institutional divide inside the country.

"We can reach solutions that are Libyan-owned and Libyan-led," he said.

SOURCE:AA
