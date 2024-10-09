A burial ceremony took place on Wednesday in North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo for victims of a ferry accident that left more than 78 people dead.

The ceremony at the Nyiragongo's Makao cemetery was attended by leaders from various sectors and representatives of civil groups and was presided over by interior and social affairs ministers.

Early Wednesday, families were invited to visit morgues in Goma for updates on those missing.

The families are still grappling with uncertainty as many remain unaccounted. Authorities have said search operations are continuing, but have asked families not to be anxious because of the slim chances of finding survivors.

Legal action

Some voiced dissatisfaction with what they view as unilateral decisions that overlook the preferences of the families.

A few have opted to end their mourning, while others continue to hold out hope from search efforts in Lake Kivu.

Commissioners overseeing lake and river navigation have been suspended, and the transport ministry has mandated technical inspections of boats.

Legal action is anticipated for those responsible for the accident, which took place when MV Merdi ferry capsized metres from its destination last Thursday, casting a shadow of grief over North and South Kivu provinces.

Many victims 'still trapped'

Authorities indicate that many victims are still trapped under the ferry's wreckage.

Shipwrecks are common in DR Congo.

Reports from civil society groups have criticised the government for failing to enforce safety regulations that allow vessels to operate without appropriate weight limits and also for failing to provide safety vests for passengers.​​​​​​​

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.