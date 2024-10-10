AFRICA
Egypt denies any involvement in Sudan airstrikes
Egyptian Foreign Ministry urges the international community to examine the evidence which would verify the validity of the claims by RSF.
Plumes of smoke rise during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan / Photo: Reuters
October 10, 2024

Egypt has denied claims by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the leader of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), of its involvement in his country’s ongoing conflict.

Dagalo had accused Egypt of being involved in airstrikes on the group's troops.

He also accused Cairo of training and providing drones to the country's army.

But in a statement on Wednesday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the accusations come at a time when Egypt is making considerable efforts to stop the war, protect civilians and strengthen international response efforts for humanitarian relief to those affected by the conflict.

Examine evidence

The ministry called on the international community to examine the evidence which would verify the validity of the claims made by Dagalo.

Egypt also reaffirmed its commitment to the security, stability and unity of Sudan.

The statement added that Egypt will continue to spare no effort in providing all forms of support to its Sudanese “brothers” as they face the severe consequences of the ongoing war.

Since mid-April 2023, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF have been engaged in a conflict that has resulted in more than 20,000 deaths and displaced nearly 10 million people, according to the United Nations.

There has been a growing call from the UN and international bodies to end the conflict, as the war has pushed millions of Sudanese to the brink of famine and death due to food shortages, with the fighting spreading to 13 of Sudan's 18 states.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
