October 10, 2024
Deaf in tech
Deaf women in Nigeria embrace revolutionising technology to improve their skills in the increasingly competitive digital world. A project in Abuja called “Deaf-in-Tech” by Nigerian tech company Data-Lead Africa, helps them to actualise their dreams by teaching them coding in Python, a high-level programming language.
