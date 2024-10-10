WORLD
Haiti's PM begins four-day visit to Kenya
Haiti's Prime Minister Garry Conille has arrived in Kenya for a four-day visit.
Kenya is in the process of increasing its police presence in Haiti as part of a Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission. / Photo: AFP
October 10, 2024

Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi welcomed Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille in Nairobi on Thursday for a four-day visit.

Talks will focus on strengthening ties between Kenya and Haiti, particularly on "security cooperation and fostering partnerships that promote regional stability," Mudavadi said in a statement.

Conille is expected to engage with President William Ruto in high-level talks to discuss accelerating the deployment of Kenyan troops to support Haiti's national police force in ongoing security operations.

Kenya is in the process of increasing its police presence in Haiti as part of a Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission to restore order in the Caribbean country.

Kenya pledges more police deployment

Following the deployment of 382 officers, Kenya pledged to send an additional 600 police officers, bringing the number of Kenyan personnel to about 1,000.

The full deployment of all 2,500 officers is expected by January, Ruto said at the UN General Assembly in September.

SOURCE:AA
