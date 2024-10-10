AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Zambia records first mpox case
Zambia has recorded its first case of mpox, the government announced on Thursday.
Zambia records first mpox case
Zambian authorities have urged the public to avoid close contact, practice good hygiene and seek early medical attention to curb the spread of mpox. / Photo: Reuters
October 10, 2024

Zambia's Health Minister Elijah Muchima announced on Thursday the first-recorded mpox case in the country.

The 32-year-old Tanzanian male patient travelled from a neighbouring country last month and presented symptoms earlier this month.

He is currently admitted to a health facility in the Central Province.

"Given the patient's extensive travel history and interaction at multiple points in Zambia, there is a heightened risk of local transmission and potential cross-border spread.

Health workers 'equipped'

Following the confirmation of his test results, the Ministry of Health, through the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI), has heightened surveillance and is conducting contact tracing," Muchima told reporters in the capital Lusaka.

He urged the public to avoid close contact, practice good hygiene and seek early medical attention, among other health practices to curb the spread of the disease.

"Allow me to assure the public that our health workers and all public health facilities are equipped to handle suspected mpox cases, with enhanced infection prevention and control measures in place," he added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us