Zambia's Health Minister Elijah Muchima announced on Thursday the first-recorded mpox case in the country.

The 32-year-old Tanzanian male patient travelled from a neighbouring country last month and presented symptoms earlier this month.

He is currently admitted to a health facility in the Central Province.

"Given the patient's extensive travel history and interaction at multiple points in Zambia, there is a heightened risk of local transmission and potential cross-border spread.

Health workers 'equipped'

Following the confirmation of his test results, the Ministry of Health, through the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI), has heightened surveillance and is conducting contact tracing," Muchima told reporters in the capital Lusaka.

He urged the public to avoid close contact, practice good hygiene and seek early medical attention, among other health practices to curb the spread of the disease.

"Allow me to assure the public that our health workers and all public health facilities are equipped to handle suspected mpox cases, with enhanced infection prevention and control measures in place," he added.

