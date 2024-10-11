Friday, October 11, 2024

08:16 GMT — Indonesia confirms Israeli attack injured 2 of its peacekeepersIndonesia has confirmed two of its UN peacekeepers were injured in Israeli fire in Lebanon, and called the attack a violation of international law.

"In the attack on the tower in Nakura, two personnel were injured, and they were from Indonesia," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a statement.

She added the two peacekeepers had sustained light injuries and are in hospital for further observation.

"Indonesia strongly condemns the attack," she said. "Attacking UN personnel and property is a major violation of International Humanitarian Law."

07:56 GMT — OneIsraeli killed, another injured by anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon

At least one Israeli has been killed and another injured when an anti-tank missile fired from southern Lebanon struck the town of Yar'on in the Upper Galilee, according to Israel’s Channel 14.

Separately, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that more than 20 rockets were fired on Friday from southern Lebanon into Israeli territory.

Air raid sirens echoed throughout multiple towns and villages in the region as residents rushed to shelters, the broadcaster added.

Army Radio had reported earlier that two Israelis were injured by shrapnel from an anti-tank missile that was fired from Lebanon and struck the town of Yar'on.

07:41 GMT — US has told Israel of 'real concern' on lack of aid entering Gaza: Blinken

The United States has raised concerns with ally Israel on the lack of humanitarian aid entering the north of the war-battered Gaza, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"I have real concern about the inadequacy of the assistance that's getting to them," Blinken told reporters after an East Asia Summit in Laos, adding that the United States has been "very directly engaged with Israel" on the topic.

07:11 GMT — Palestinians file criminal complaint over Israel impeding ICC probe into Gaza genocide

A group of 20 Palestinians have filed a criminal complaint with the Dutch Public Prosecutor's Office against Israel this week for impeding and influencing an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the genocide in Gaza.

The complaint came following the publication in May this year of an extensive investigation jointly carried out by media outlets The Guardian, 972 Magazine and Local Call.

Speaking to Anadolu, the group’s lawyer, Barbara van Straaten, noted that the complaint is based on Article 70 of the Rome Statute and Dutch criminal law.

07:09 GMT — Israeli fire on UN peacekeeper base 'not acceptable' — EU

EU chief Charles Michel has condemned attacks on UN peace operations, after peacekeepers said Israeli forces fired on their headquarters in south Lebanon.

"An attack against a UN peace mission is not responsible, is not acceptable and that's why we call on Israel and we call on all sides to fully respect international humanitarian law," the European Council president said on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian summit in Laos.

On Thursday, UN peacekeepers in Lebanon said Israeli fire on their headquarters in the south left two Blue Helmets injured, and accused Israel of "repeatedly" hitting their positions.

UN peacekeepers are present in south Lebanon to support a return to stability under a 2006 Security Council mandate.

Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and of Security Council resolution 1701.

07:03 GMT — US continues to see Israel's 'operation' across Lebanese border as 'limited': Pentagon

Israel is conducting a "limited" offensive across the Lebanese border to remove the Hezbollah group's infrastructure, the Pentagon has claimed.

"All indications that we have right now are that Israel continues to conduct limited ground operations across the border to remove Hezbollah attack infrastructure," Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters.

"In terms of their ground operations, what we continue to see is limited in scope," he stressed.

06:49 GMT — CPJ accuses Israel of impunity in attack against journalist in Lebanon one year on

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has criticised Israel for failing to hold anyone accountable a year after the killing of Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and the wounding of six other journalists in a targeted strike in southern Lebanon.

Multiple independent probes, including from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, concluded the Israeli tank deliberated fired at a group of seven journalists.

In a report marking the anniversary of the October 13, 2023 attack, CPJ, a US-based press freedom advocacy organisation, said that Israel has not even completed a preliminary investigation into the incident.

“In spite of extensive evidence of a war crime, a year on from the attack, Israel has faced zero accountability for the targeting of journalists,” CPJ’s CEO Jodie Ginsberg said in a statement.

06:39 GMT — UN member states express concern over Israeli attack on UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon

UN member states have expressed concern over Israeli attacks on positions of the UNIFIL.

"We are deeply concerned by the reported injuries incurred by UN peacekeepers and are wishing them a speedy recovery," US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Robert Wood told a UN Security Council meeting.

The US expects all parties, including Israel, to respect the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises and to avoid incidents that expose them to risk or harm, he added.

06:33 GMT — Israeli drones launch deadly strikes in occupied West Bank

Israeli drones have fired missiles that killed two Palestinians in the northern occupied West Bank.

"Two citizens were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in the Jabal al Salihin area between the Dhannabah suburb and the Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarem,” the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, citing unnamed security sources.

Sources added that Israeli forces immediately stormed the area after the strike, retrieved the bodies of the men, and withdrew from the location.

Earlier that evening, the Israeli army raided the Nur Shams refugee camp and imposed a siege on it before launching drone strikes.

06:20 GMT — Israel's top security officials meet inside Lebanon

The Israeli army has said that Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet director Ronen Bar have conducted a joint security assessment in southern Lebanon for the first time.

A military statement noted that Halevi and Bar "conducted a joint situational assessment with the forces fighting in southern Lebanon, along with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command and the Commanding Officer of the 91st Division."

According to Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth daily, this marks the first time that senior security officials has held a meeting inside Lebanese territory.

06:14 GMT — UN slams Israel’s 'alarming' killing of Gaza journalists

The UN has denounced Israel's targeting journalists in besieged Gaza, emphasising the "alarming" number of reporters killed.

Asked about an Al Jazeera photojournalist being targeted by Israeli army gunfire while covering the situation in northern Gaza, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said at a news conference that "we've continued to deplore the killing of all journalists."

"No journalists should be killed in this conflict, and yet you've seen an alarming number of journalists both killed and injured. Our thoughts go out to your injured colleague," he said.

The number of journalists killed since the Israeli onslaught began on Gaza has reached 176.

06:10 GMT — Death toll in Lebanon from Israeli attacks reaches 2,169: Health Ministry

The Lebanese Health Ministry has said that the death toll from Israeli attacks has hit 2,169, with 10,212 wounded since Oct. 8, 2023.

It said 28 people were killed and 113 injured in the last 24 hours.

Israel has mounted massive air strikes across Lebanon since Sept. 23 that have killed more than 1,351 victims and wounded north of 3,800.​​​​​​​

06:00 GMT — Spanish lawmaker blasts Israel's ‘barbarity' for firing at UN peacekeepers

The leader of Spain’s left-wing Podemos party has slammed Israel for its attacks on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, saying "the barbarity must be stopped."

In a post on X, Ione Belarra pointed to reports of Israeli forces firing on positions of the United Nations Interim Peacekeeping Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

She said Israel has been allowed to bomb five countries in the region with impunity and genocide has been committed against innocent men, women and children.

Stressing that this barbarity needs to stop, Belarra also criticised Western countries for providing political and financial assistance to Israel.

"We said it. Today, it is the Palestinians. Tomorrow, if we do not stop the terrorist state of Israel, it could be anyone," she wrote.