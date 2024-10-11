AFRICA
Kenya's mission to Haiti desperate for cash amid new gang attacks
Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille calls on international community to ensure the “contingent from Kenya has the resources they need.”
Prime Minister of Haiti Garry Conille (L) shakes hands with President of Kenya William Ruto (R) following a joint press conference at the State House in Nairobi.   / Photo: AFP
October 11, 2024

The leaders of Kenya and Haiti on Friday urged international partners to honor their commitment to the UN-backed peacekeeping mission in Haiti, saying the mission needs more resources and that its budget will run out in March 2025.

Kenya, which leads the mission to quell gang violence in the Caribbean nation, has sent nearly 400 officers.

They are joined by nearly two dozen police officers and soldiers from Jamaica, but the numbers fall significantly short of the 2,500 pledged by various countries, including Chad, Benin, Bangladesh and Barbados, for the mission.

Kenyan President William Ruto, who met with Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille in Nairobi on Friday, said Kenya would deploy 600 additional officers next month.

Gang attacks

Heavily-armed gangs, which control most of the capital Port-au-Prince, have continued to gain territory.

Last week, members of the Gran Grif gang carried out one of the country's deadliest attacks in recent years, killing at least 115 people in a farming region, according to a local mayor.

The UN has $85 million in pledges for the mission, of which $68 million has been received.

“We have a window of success that is evident from the operations that have been carried out already,” Ruto said.

Conille asked international partners to send the officers they'd pledged to ensure the “contingent from Kenya has the resources they need.”

Fight 'winnable'

Conille said his regular meetings with the Kenyan commander were filled with words of encouragement that the fight against Haiti's gangs "is winnable.”

The gangs in Haiti have grown in power since the July 7, 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and are now estimated to control up to 80% of the capital. The s urge in killings, rapes and kidnappings has led to a violent uprising by civilian vigilante groups.

A UN Security Council voted unanimously in early October to extend the mandate of the Kenya-led multinational force, after brushing off a call from Haiti to start talks on transforming it into a U.N. peacekeeping mission.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
