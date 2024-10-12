Saturday, October 12, 2024

11:58 GMT — The Palestinian resistance groups announced that they targeted Israeli soldiers and vehicles in northern Gaza, resulting in several Israeli casualties.

In a statement, the Hamas military wing Qassam Brigades said its fighters detonated a powerful explosive device against a group of 15 Israeli soldiers attempting to raid a house near the communications junction.

The explosion resulted in casualties among the troops in the western Jabalia refugee camp, the statement added.

In a separate statement, Qassam Brigades said they targeted an Israeli armoured personnel carrier with a Yassin 105 anti-armour missile north of Gaza City and an attack on an Israeli Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 missile in the Al-Tawam area.

Similarly, the Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, announced that their fighters destroyed an Israeli army vehicle with a barrel-shaped explosive device in the Al-Saftawi area in northern Gaza.

13:11 GMT — UNIFIL refuses to withdraw despite Israeli threats: report

A spokesman for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon has said Israel had requested it leave its positions in south Lebanon where Israel is clashing with Lebanese group Hezbollah, but they had refused.

They asked us to withdraw "from the positions along the Blue Line... or up to five kilometers (three miles) from the Blue Line," UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti told AFP, using the term for the demarcation line between both countries.

"But there was a unanimous decision to stay."

12:56 GMT — Health centres in Lebanon have shut down amid intensified Israeli strikes: WHO chief

Lebanon's healthcare system is struggling to cope with the increasing needs amid Israel's ongoing attack, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief has said.

“Out of 207 primary health care centres in conflict areas in Lebanon, 100 are now closed due to the escalation of violence. 5 hospitals have shut as a result of structural damage following attacks,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"The attacks on health workers and facilities, which have caused almost 100 deaths, must stop," he urged.

12:56 GMT — Israel claims intercepting missiles, drones fired from Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed that it intercepted two drones and two missiles launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel.

In a statement on X, the military said the air force intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles heading to the country from Lebanon.

No injuries were reported as the drones did not cross into Israel, it added.

11:45 GMT — Hezbollah says launched drone attack on base in north Israel's Haifa

Hezbollah said it launched a drone attack on a military base in north Israel's Haifa, hours after claiming an attack on another base south of the city.

Hezbollah fighters at 8:00 am (0500 GMT) launched "an air attack with a group of explosives-laden drones on an air defence base" in Haifa, a statement from the Iran-backed group said.

Later, Hezbollah also said it fired rockets at Israel’s Zevulun military industrial base north of Haifa, targeting a gathering of soldiers in the northern settlement of Misgav Am.

11:20 GMT — Israeli strikes kill 19 people in Gaza as tanks push deeper north

Israeli military strikes on Gaza overnight killed at least 19 Palestinians, medics said, while forces continued to push deeper into the Jabalia area, where international relief agencies say thousands of people are trapped.

Palestinian health officials put the number of people killed in Jabalia over the past week at around 150.

11:07 GMT — Israel orders 'immediate' evacuation of 23 villages in Lebanon

The Israeli army has ordered the residents of 23 villages in southern Lebanon to immediately evacuate their homes.

In a statement on X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee listed the areas, including Ayta ash Shab, Ramieh, Yater, Qaouzah, Bayt Lif, Hanine, Rachaf, Aynata, Qlaileh, Al Haush, Nabaa, Touline, Al Tamriya, Khiam, Al Khirbah, Kfarhamam.

The list also included Louai zeh, Jisr Abu Zebla, Jabal Al Adas, Dahr Barriet Jaber, Kafra, Ramadiyeh, and Zibqine.

Warning residents to evacuate their homes “immediately,” he instructed residents to move north of the Awali River and prohibited any movement southward.

11:05 GMT — Interior Ministry in Gaza urges residents to defy Israeli evacuation orders, warns of danger in southern areas

The Interior Ministry in Gaza has urged residents in northern Gaza to defy Israeli evacuation orders, warning that the southern regions, which the Israeli army claims are “safe,” are also facing constant bombardment, despite claims by the Israeli army that they are “safe.”

The ministry’s statement came hours after the Israeli army issued evacuation warnings to large sections of northern Gaza, advising residents to leave as part of an expanding military offensive that began on Oct. 6.

“We urge all our people to remain steadfast and not leave their homes, particularly in the areas threatened by the occupation this morning,” the statement read.

10:53 GMT — Israeli army claims 30 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Upper Galilee

The Israeli army has claimed that approximately 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee region, with some being intercepted.

In a statement on X, the Israeli army reported that sirens were activated in multiple locations, including Metula, Kfar Guiladi, and Majdal Shams due to the rocket launch.

The Israeli army confirmed that some of the rockets were successfully intercepted, although it did not provide further details on the number of rockets that fell in the region or any potential damage or casualties.

09:00 GMT — Secondpolio vaccination campaign to begin in Gaza on Oct. 14: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry in Gaza has announced that it will launch the second phase of its polio vaccination campaign on Monday in the central governorate amid a deadly Israeli onslaught ongoing since Oct. 7, 2023.

In a statement, the ministry stated: “In cooperation with the World Health Organization, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, and the UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, we announce the start of the second phase of the polio vaccination campaign for children under 10 years old in the central governorate.”

The campaign will last for three days, with a possibility of extending it for one additional day.

08:46 GMT — Hamas accuses Israel of 'massacres' in Gaza's Jabalia under US protection

Hamas has accused the Israeli army of committing “massacres” in northern Gaza's Jabalia region, claiming the attacks were carried out as “retaliation against unarmed civilians under American cover.”

In a statement, Hamas condemned what it described as Israeli "Nazi occupation's massacres" that targeted a residential area in Jabalia late Friday, resulting in numerous fatalities and injuries.

“These massacres,” Hamas said, “are a continuation of the ongoing criminal genocide against our people, shielded by American support.”

08:09 GMT — Death toll in Gaza from Israeli brutal war nears 42,200

At least 49 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 42,175, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that some 98,336 others have been wounded in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 49 people and injured 219 others in five massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

08:05 GMT — Iranian parliament speaker arrives in Beirut for 1-day visit

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has arrived in Beirut for a one-day visit, according to local sources.

Ghalibaf landed at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport in the morning and is expected to meet with Lebanese officials.

His trip follows an invitation from Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and comes amid ongoing Israeli escalation in Lebanon.

07:31 GMT — Israeli air strike levels building in southern Lebanon

An Israeli air strike destroyed a three-storey building at the western entrance of Kaouthariyet El Saiyad, a town in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh region, Lebanon’s official news agency has reported.

The air strike caused significant structural damage, blocking the road between Kaouthariyet El Saiyad and the nearby town of Ghassaniyeh.

Authorities have not yet released information on casualties or assessed the full extent of the destruction.

Israeli warplanes also launched air strikes in several regions, including a storage facility in Sarin Al Tahta in the Baalbek district and targets in southern towns such as Srifa and Batoulieh.

07:23 GMT — Egypt, Qatar discuss latest developments in Gaza, Lebanon

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman have discussed the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon.

The telephonic talks took place as part of the ongoing coordination between the two countries amid continued Israeli escalation in both regions.

According to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the two officials emphasised the importance of regional and international efforts to maintain the flow of humanitarian and medical aid to Lebanon, which has been facing escalating Israeli attacks.

07:19 GMT — Overnight Israeli strikes kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza

A series of Israeli air strikes late last night on residential areas in northern Gaza has killed at least 25 Palestinians and wounded dozens more, the Palestinian news agency WAFA has reported.

The report said that the air strikes targeted a densely populated neighbourhood in Jabalia, completely demolishing a block of homes.

The attack left at least 22 people dead, including women, children, and the elderly, while rescue efforts continue for those still trapped under the rubble.

06:36 GMT — Irish defence forces chief slams Israeli strikes on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Ireland's defence forces chief of staff has criticised Israel’s latest attack near a UN peacekeeping mission position in southern Lebanon, calling it “a direct fire.”

“A round of a tank into an observer tower, which is a very small target has to be very deliberate, and it is a direct fire,” Sean Clancy said at RTE News.

“So, from a military perspective, this is not an accidental act, it is a direct act,” he added.

05:05 GMT — Indonesia calls on East Asian nations to recognise Palestine state

Indonesia called on the East Asian nations to recognise the Palestine state and urged the international community to stand by international law and humanity, state-run media has reported.

Speaking at East Asia summit in Vientiane, Laos, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin warned that many new conflicts could emerge.

"As leaders, we must take a stance and side with international law and humanity. Do not be selective in implementing international law. If this continues, I am afraid that many new conflicts will emerge," Anatara News quoted Amin as saying.

04:47 GMT — Israel orders Palestinians in northern Gaza to evacuate again

Israeli army has warned residents of northern Gaza neighbourhoods to evacuate their homes, head southward.

03:43 GMT — Hezbollah says launched missiles on Israeli base near Haifa

Lebanese group Hezbollah has said it launched a salvo of missiles at an Israeli military base south of the coastal city of Haifa.

Hezbollah fighters struck a base "south of the city of Haifa, targeting the explosives factory there with a salvo of... missiles", the group said in a statement.

03:32 GMT — Nicaragua cuts diplomatic ties with Israel in support of Palestine

Nicaragua has said it cut diplomatic ties with Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The government said all diplomatic relations with Israel were severed after a unanimous decision by the National Assembly.

It drew attention to the suffering of the Palestinian people because of Israeli attacks, and said Nicaragua will always stand in solidarity with Palestinians and its government, who are subjected to "destruction and barbarism."

03:15 GMT — Gaza kids face World War II conditions, Nobel Prize winner says

The situation with children in Gaza is similar to Japan at the end of World War II, Toshiyuki Mimaki, co-chair of Nobel Prize winning group Nihon Hidankyo has said.

"In Gaza, bleeding children are being held (by their parents). It's like in Japan 80 years ago," Mimaki, who heads a group of Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bomb survivors, said at a news conference in Tokyo.

"Children in Hiroshima and Nagasaki lost their fathers in the war and their mothers in the bombings. They became orphans."

02:40 — 100+ UN states condemn Israel’s 'persona non grata' declaration on Guterres

A coalition of 104 UN member states, along with the African Union, has condemned Israel's decision to declare Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "persona non grata."

The group voiced strong support for Guterres in a statement on Friday.

The statement, signed by the countries, including Türkiye, criticised Foreign Minister Katz’s decision and argued that giving Guterres the "unwelcome" label undermines the UN's mandate.

02:30 GMT — Qatar demands international probe for targeting of UN peacekeepers

Qatar demanded an immediate international investigation Friday for Israel’s targeting of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned "the attack that targeted the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which resulted in injuries among (its) personnel."

It added that the attacks against UNIFIL are "a flagrant violation of the provisions of international humanitarian law and Security Council Resolution No. 1701."

02:00 GMT — Drone fired from Syria falls in occupied Golan Heights

Israeli army said late Friday that a drone was fired from Syria and landed in an open area in the occupied Golan Heights.

It said air-raids sirens were activated but no injuries were reported from the strike.

No group has claimed responsibility. The last drone fired from Syria was in early September.

In a related development two drones infiltrated the city of Herzliya, central Israel, from Lebanon on Friday night, with one of them striking a building, according to Israeli media reports.

