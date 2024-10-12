AFRICA
AU condemns Israel’s 'persona non grata' declaration against UN chief
The African Union together with 104 nations reaffirmed full support and confidence in UN chief Antonio Guterres and his work.
Antonio Guterres has condemned the escalation of violence in the Middle East / Photo: Reuters
October 12, 2024

The African Union, along with coalition of 104 UN member states, have condemned Israel's decision to declare UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "persona non grata."

The group voiced strong support for Guterres in a statement on Friday.

The statement, signed by the countries, including Türkiye, criticized Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz’s decision and argued that giving Guterres the "unwelcome" label undermines the UN's mandate.

"In the Middle East, this could further delay an end to all hostilities and the establishment of a credible path towards the two-State solution, with the state of Palestine and Israel living side by side in peace and security, in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions," it said.

Full confidence

The statement said the 104 nations reaffirmed full support and confidence in the UN chief and his work.

"We are confident of his commitment to peace and security, and alignment wit h International Law including in promoting respect for international humanitarian law, and the relevant United Nations resolutions regarding the situation in the Middle East," it noted.

It also urged respect for the UN's leadership and its mission.

"We call upon all parties to avoid actions that could weaken the critical role of the United Nations in conflict resolution and, instead, to support initiatives that contribute to a peaceful and lasting solution of the crisis in the Middle East," it added.

Barred from entry

Israel recently declared Guterres "persona non grata" and barred him from entering the country. The decision followed Guterres’ demand for an immediate de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Israel accused Guterres of failing to mention Iran by name or explicitly condemn Tehran for its alleged involvement in recent rocket attacks.

Guterres condemned the escalation of violence in the Middle East and urged an immediate cease-fire but did not directly refer to Iran’s role.

