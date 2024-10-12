Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to promoting lasting peace and stability in the Balkans, emphasising the nation’s readiness to fulfill its responsibilities.

His remarks came during a discussion with journalists aboard the presidential plane following a two-day visit to Albania and Serbia on 10-11 October.

Erdogan highlighted the importance of the trilateral consultation mechanism between Türkiye, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Serbia, stressing that Türkiye remains ready to play an active role in maintaining stability in the region.

“Our visits to Albania and Serbia were extremely productive,” Erdogan noted.

“We discussed ways to further strengthen our already robust relations while also exchanging views on pressing global issues, particularly the ongoing atrocities in Gaza and developments in the Balkans.”

Strengthening ties with Albania, Serbia

In Albania, Erdogan has signed agreements with Prime Minister Edi Rama in areas such as higher education, agriculture, and media.

He also emphasised joint efforts against terrorism, including FETO, in discussions with President Bajram Begaj.

The visit featured the opening of the Namazgah Mosque in Tirana, the largest mosque in the Balkans, built with Turkish support. Erdogan described it as a symbol of shared history and a community hub.

In Serbia, Erdogan and President Aleksandar Vucic led the fourth High-Level Cooperation Council meeting, signing 11 new agreements spanning trade, infrastructure, and defence. Erdogan set a bilateral trade target of $5 billion and praised Turkish investments in Serbia, particularly in construction.

Erdogan also noted the growing people-to-people ties between the two nations, with over 200,000 Turkish citizens visiting Serbia and nearly 400,000 Serbian citizens visiting Türkiye last year.

The two leaders discussed the strategic importance of the Sandzak region and reaffirmed support for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue. Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s role in fostering peace and stability amid rising ethnic tensions in Kosovo and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

“Türkiye’s historical, cultural, and political ties with the Balkans position us as a key mediator in promoting peace in the region,” Erdogan said, reiterating Türkiye’s commitment to preventing further conflict and working with regional leaders for lasting stability.

Türkiye-Greece relations

Following the 2023 elections, Türkiye and Greece are working to resolve long-standing disputes through constructive negotiations, Erdogan said, adding that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Greece to address key issues, focusing on maritime and airspace rights under international law.

“We believe both countries can show the will to resolve these issues and move forward,” said President Erdogan. Talks will explore confidence-building measures, aiming to ease tensions in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, he added.

Erdogan expressed Türkiye’s commitment to diplomacy, expressing hope that these efforts will foster regional stability and enhance cooperation in security, trade, and tourism.

"The genocide in Gaza is a stain on humanity"

Addressing Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza, President Erdogan confirmed that Turkish intelligence is closely monitoring developments and taking all necessary precautions to protect national security.

“We are aware of the threats posed by Israel and are safeguarding our national interests,” Erdogan stated, warning that any provocations aimed at destabilising Türkiye would face firm resistance.

Erdogan also reflected on the international response to his video marking the anniversary of the Gaza genocide, which was shared by musician Roger Waters.

“I appreciate individuals like Waters and Yanis Varoufakis for standing with us. The genocide in Gaza is a stain on humanity, and those supporting it will carry the shame for generations,” he said.

He reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to pursuing diplomatic and legal measures to hold Israel accountable. “We will continue our efforts to seek justice for the oppressed, making our case on every available platform,” Erdogan emphasised.

Commitment to peace in the region

Erdogan expressed concerns about Israeli aggression potentially spreading to Lebanon and Syria, warning that such actions could further destabilise the region.

“Israel’s occupation plans are dangerous, but the ultimate judge is Allah. Their plans will fail, and justice will prevail,” he declared.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity, Erdogan emphasised the need for de-escalation and lasting peace. “Türkiye has always stood for a united Syria, and we will continue to advocate for a fair, honorable, and lasting peace in the region,” he said.

“Our focus remains on ensuring stability and preventing further unrest,” he added, reaffirming Türkiye’s proactive role in regional peacebuilding initiatives.