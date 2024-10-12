By Esra Karataş Alpay

Türkiye has taken the lead in delivering aid to countries grappling with natural disasters, conflict, and severe food insecurity amid worsening global humanitarian crises.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay), Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and other charitable non-government organisations are active in Palestine's Gaza, Sudan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Lebanon.

And it is in Gaza where Ankara’s efforts to help civilians have had the most profound impact.

A message of solidarity

Israel’s war has devastated Gaza, displacing nearly 90 percent of its 1.9 million residents.

Since Israeli air strikes began in October last year, the humanitarian situation has deteriorated rapidly, with food and clean water supplies running dangerously low.

The crisis deepened further when Israel seized control of the Rafah border on May 6, 2024, restricting the flow of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave from Egypt.

In response, Türkiye proved to be a crucial lifeline for Gaza. Kizilay has provided over 50,000 tonnes of aid, including food, medical supplies, and hygiene kits.

Kizilay has also operated soup kitchens in Rafah and Deir al Balah, serving 15,000 hot meals daily, a vital source of nutrition for many who rely on this as their only meal.

“The people of Gaza have been struggling to survive every day for over a year. We view this struggle not only as a fight against hunger and thirst but also as a battle to uphold human dignity,” Kizilay president Fatma Meric Yilmaz tells TRT World.

“Thanks to the generous contributions of our donors, we have delivered 15,047 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the region, including food, water, medical supplies, and shelter to support our Gazan brothers and sisters.”

She emphasised that the plight of Gaza is not just a local issue but a global humanitarian concern.

A hunger crisis in Sudan

While Gaza battles an ongoing genocide, Sudan faces an overwhelming hunger crisis, with over 25 million people—14 million of them children—in need of urgent assistance. Since the conflict erupted in April 2023, over 10 million people have been displaced, and famine conditions continue to spread.

Türkiye responded to the crisis by sending its second Goodness Ship in September 2024, carrying 2,408 tons of humanitarian aid to Sudan. This ship carried much-needed medicines, clothes, hygiene supplies, and shelter provisions to the African country.

The aid operations have been crucial in saving lives.

The Turkish Red Crescent, in partnership with the Sudanese Red Crescent, has delivered vital relief to over three million people since the crisis began.

"Türkiye pursues an active foreign policy (that is) particularly sensitive to humanitarian aid operations,” Serhat Orakci, a political science and international relations academician from Istanbul-based Halic University, tells TRT World.

“Although Sudan has largely fallen off the world stage and seems isolated amid its crisis, charity vesselssupported by public and non-governmental organisations, coordinated by AFAD, have arrived in Sudan at a critical moment when 26 million people require humanitarian assistance and over 10 million have been forced to migrate," he says.

Orakci says Türkiye has expanded its role in global humanitarian efforts since 2010.

“In addition to its extensive humanitarian efforts in neighbouring Syria, Türkiye also helps distant regions such as Somalia and Bangladesh, providing aid during times of need,” he says, adding that “in 2011, Türkiye played a significant role in alleviating the drought in Somalia and has since mobilised public and private institutions through a people- and value-oriented approach.”

Relief for Bosnia and Herzegovina

On October 3, 2024, torrential rains causeddevastating floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina, submerging cities like Jablanica, Konjic, Fojnica, and Kresevo.

Thousands of people were displaced, and dozens lost their lives as floodwaters ravaged homes and infrastructure. In response, Türkiye acted swiftly, coordinating with the Red Cross of Bosnia and Herzegovina to deliver critical relief.

Turkish humanitarianaid efforts involving AFAD, Kizilay, TIKA and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) deployed teams to deliver food, clean water, hygiene kits, and water drainage equipment to support recovery efforts, demonstrating Türkiye's solidarity with Bosnia.

As part of therelief efforts, Türkiye sent five trucks carryingcontainer houses to the flood-stricken regions. These containers, equipped with essential living materials, were delivered to Konjic and Jablanica to offer temporary shelter to residents whose homes had been destroyed.

Aid for Lebanon amid escalating conflict

In Lebanon, where Israeli airstrikes and a ground invasion have worsened the humanitarian situation, Türkiye has stepped in to offer critical support.

After Israel’s military’s ground invasion began a few days back, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for an immediate ceasefire and reaffirmed Türkiye’s readiness to assist displaced civilians.

Türkiye sent shipments of food, medical supplies, and other essential items to Lebanon, with plans for continued support as the conflict unfolds.

The Turkish humanitarian aid efforts in Lebanon are part of Türkiye’s broader strategy of responding to crises across the Middle East.

Two Turkish naval ships have evacuated Turkish civilians from Lebanon.

The ships also delivered approximately 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid, organised by AFAD, to support relief efforts in Lebanon.

The evacuations come amidst escalating violence in Lebanon, where Israeli airstrikes since September 23 have killed at least 1,323 people and displaced more than 1.2 million.

A challenging year for aid providers

From the besieged streets of Gaza to the flood-ravaged towns of Bosnia, famine-stricken Sudan, and conflict-hit Lebanon, Türkiye’s humanitarian outreach highlights its growing role as a global aid provider.

"This year has been one of the most challenging for humanitarian crises worldwide, according to Kizilay president Yilmaz. “We have conducted humanitarian aid operations simultaneously across a vast range of regions, including Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sudan, Gaza, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Libya, and Somalia," she says.

Considering the scale of these efforts, Yilmaz feels that Türkiye’s ability to manage multiple crises, thanks to advanced logistics and international partnerships, has been crucial to its success.

"The world must act swiftly to resolve these crises before they escalate further," she says.