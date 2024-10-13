AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Comoros to hold parliamentary elections on January 12
Comoros will hold its parliamentary elections on January 12, 2025, a decree published on Saturday said.
Comoros to hold parliamentary elections on January 12
In January 2024, incumbent President Azali Assoumani was re-elected for another five-year term. / Photo: Reuters
October 13, 2024

Comoros will hold elections to its 33-seat parliament on Janueray 12, according to a decree published on Saturday, although opposition parties have said they will boycott the poll.

The Indian Ocean archipelago, with a population of about 800,000 people, last had parliamentary polls in January 2020.

In January incumbent President Azali Assoumani was re-elected for another five-year term, but the opposition rejected the results, alleging instances of ballot stuffing and of voting being ended before the official closing time.

The government denied the claims.

'We will boycott elections'

"We are not ready to take part in legislative elections until we know what is going to happen," Salim Issa Abdillah, leader of the opposition JUWA party, who stood against Assoumani in the last election, told Reuters.

"We will boycott (the elections) ... we do not trust Azali Assoumani because no matter what commitments he makes, he will not respect them."

Orange, another opposition party, has also said it will not participate in the poll because the president had re-appointed the current head of the electoral body, Idrissa Said, whom they accuse of favouring the ruling Convention for the Renewal of the Comoros (CRC) party.

Said denies the allegations.

President's son

Assoumani's opponents accuse him of authoritarian excesses and suspect him of wanting to prepare his eldest son, Nour El-fath, to replace him in 2029 when his current term ends.

Assoumani has been ruling Comoros since 1999 when he came to power through a coup. He has since won three elections.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us