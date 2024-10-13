WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN chief says attacks on UNIFIL 'may constitute a war crime'
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has condemned Israel for attacking UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon on Sunday.
UN chief says attacks on UNIFIL 'may constitute a war crime'
At least five peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days as Israel targets Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. / Photo: DPA
October 13, 2024

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday denounced attacks that have injured several peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, his spokesman said, as Israeli forces move against Hezbollah militants.

"UNIFIL personnel and its premises must never be targeted," Stephane Dujarric said, referring to the blue-helmeted international force. "Attacks against peacekeepers are in breach of international law... (and) may constitute a war crime."

"In a deeply worrying incident that occurred today, the entrance door of a UN position was deliberately breached by IDF armoured vehicles," he added in a statement.

At least five peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days as Israel targets Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

'Deliberately firing on' UN positions

UNIFIL, a mission of about 9,500 troops of various nationalities created following Israel's 1978 invasion of Lebanon, has accused the Israeli military of "deliberately" firing on its positions.

Dujarric urged "all parties, including the IDF, to refrain from any and all actions that put our peacekeepers at risk," referring to Israel's army.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Guterres on Sunday to move peacekeepers deployed in south Lebanon out of "harm's way", saying Hezbollah was using them as "human shields."

UNIFIL has refused to leave its positions.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us