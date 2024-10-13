TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns Israel's attack on UNIFIL
"Israel's regular attacks on UNIFIL are evidence of the Netanyahu government's policy of occupation of Lebanon, " said a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye condemns Israel's attack on UNIFIL
Ankara emphasised the growing importance of UNIFIL’s role in maintaining regional security after Israel's deadly attacks on Lebanon./ Photo: AA Archive
October 13, 2024

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned Israel's attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and warned of Israel's intention to extend its occupation beyond Gaza into Lebanon.

In a statement, the ministry emphasised the growing importance of UNIFIL’s role in maintaining regional security after Israel's deadly attacks on Lebanon.

"The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was deployed to contribute to the security of the region. The role of UNIFIL is even more important given Israel's motive to spread the war across the region."

The ministry also stated, "Israel's regular attacks on UNIFIL are evidence of the Netanyahu government's policy of occupation of Lebanon and its readiness to use weapons under any circumstances."

Ankara called on all states to take a united stand against Israel and the countries that arm Israel.

"Each member of the UN Security Council has an obligation to prevent Israeli attacks against the UN forces they themselves deploy."

Israel's attack on UNIFIL

On Sunday, UN peacekeepers in Lebanon said Israeli tanks broke through a gate to enter a Blue Helmet position on the Lebanese side of the border, after blocking their movement the previous day.

The incident comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the UN chief to move peacekeepers deployed in south Lebanon out of "harm's way", claiming that Hezbollah was using them as "human shields".

UNIFIL has refused to leave its positions in southern Lebanon.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us