Monday, October 14, 2024

1251 GMT — The Lebanese Red Cross said 18 people have been killed in a strike in north Lebanon, with the health ministry and official media reporting an Israeli raid on the Christian-majority area far from Hezbollah strongholds.

"Eighteen dead and four wounded in the strike on Aito," the Red Cross said, referring to a village in the Christian-majority Zgharta district.

The Health Ministry earlier said an Israeli strike killed nine people, with the National News Agency also saying Israel targeted a "residential apartment" in the village.

1148 GMT — Lebanon aid convoy driver injured after Israeli strike

An Israeli strike hit an east Lebanon town as an aid convoy drove through it Tuesday, injuring one of its drivers, a governor and the state news agency said.

Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamieh told AFP that the convoy was carrying "humanitarian aid from the Lebanese government".

It "was travelling to the area accompanied by the Lebanese Red Cross with agreement from the United Nations," he said.

The convoy was made up of five trucks and carried aid from several countries including the United Arab Emirates and Türkiye.

1144 GMT — Gazans suffer ‘another night of horror’ after deadly strikes: UN

Palestinians suffered “another night of horror” in the Gaza Strip after two deadly Israeli strikes in the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

"A strike hit a hospital courtyard, burning the tents where people were sleeping. Just before this, UNRWA school sheltering families was hit in Nuseirat," it said.

That same school, UNRWA added, “was going to be used as a polio vaccination site today.”

1034 GMT — Spanish PM says 'no withdrawal' of UN force from Lebanon

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said there would be "no withdrawal" of the UN peacekeeping force from southern Lebanon after Israeli attacks and calls to leave.

Spain condemns Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's call on Sunday for the force to pull back "because there will be no withdrawal of UNIFIL", Sanchez told a forum in Barcelona.

1022 GMT — Second phase of polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza

The second phase of a polio vaccination campaign began in the war-ravaged Gaza the Palestinian Health Ministry in the enclave said.

The ministry said the new phase targets children under 10 in central Gaza. This phase is scheduled to last for three days, with the possibility of extending it for one additional day, the ministry added.

The first phase of the campaign concluded on September 12 and included over 560,000 Palestinian children.

1014 GMT — Israel orders evacuations in southern Lebanon

Israeli army has ordered residents of 25 villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate, and move north of the Litani River

0833 GMT — Israeli attacks on UN missions grave violation of int'l law: EU

The European Union has condemned all attacks on UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon and "awaits an explanation" from Israeli authorities regarding last week's attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

On behalf of the member states, EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement that the bloc "condemns all attacks against UN missions".

"It expresses particularly grave concern regarding the attacks by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) against the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which left several peacekeepers wounded," Borrell said.

The EU foreign policy described the attacks as a "grave violation of international law", and "totally unacceptable".

0828 GMT — Israeli army admits striking tents at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital

The Israeli army admitted late Sunday that it had bombed tents housing displaced persons at the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah, central Gaza.

The attack resulted in the deaths of at least four Palestinians and injuries to 40 others, including severe burns.

A military statement said: "With the direction of IDF (army) and ISA intelligence, the IAF (air forces) conducted a precise strike on members who were operating inside a command and control center in the area of Deir al Balah."

0814 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Israel's Jabalia bombing rises to 10

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in Israeli artillery shelling targeting a food distribution centre in Jabalia in northern Gaza, according to medical sources.

Witnesses said Israeli forces fired artillery shells at civilians waiting for flour distribution at the centre in the Jabalia refugee camp.

Ambulances and medical teams were unable to access the area to move the victims to hospitals due to a tight siege imposed by the Israeli army on the area, witnesses said.

The Israeli army launched a massive offensive in northern Gaza last week.

0806 GMT — Israel reports fresh Hezbollah rocket fire on Haifa

The Israeli army said 11 rockets were fired by the Lebanese group Hezbollah towards the northern city of Haifa, a day after a deadly strike that killed four soldiers.

A military statement said most of the projectiles were intercepted, while a rocket fell in an open area. No injuries were reported.

The rocket fire triggered air-raid sirens in Haifa Bay, marking the second time sirens were heard in the northern city this morning.

0757 GMT — At least 2 killed as Israel intensifies deadly onslaught in northern Gaza

At least two Palestinians were killed as Israel intensified its deadly offensive in northern Gaza, a medical source said.

The fatalities occurred when Israeli forces shelled a group of civilians in Jabalia Nazla in northern Gaza, the source added.

Three children were also injured in artillery shelling targeting a school in the Jabalia refugee camp and were rushed to hospital for medical attention, the source said.

0751 GMT — Harris urges Israel to take more steps to ensure flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza

US Vice President Kamala Harris called on Israel to take more steps to ensure flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"The UN reports that no food has entered northern Gaza in nearly 2 weeks. Israel must urgently do more to facilitate the flow of aid to those in need," Harris said on X.

Civilians need to be safeguarded and ensured access to essential resources like food, water and medical supplies, Harris said, adding: "International humanitarian law must be respected."

4:23 GMT — Death toll from Israeli attack on Gaza shelter rises to 22

The death toll from an Israeli strike on a school shelter in central Gaza has risen to 22, according to the government media office.

It added that the Israeli army "was aware that al-Mufti school housed thousands of displaced children and women who had been uprooted from their homes and whose neighbourhoods had been bombed."

04:00 GMT — US urges Israel to pivot from aggression to diplomatic pathway in Lebanon

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said he underscored the need for Israel to pivot away from the military offensive to a diplomatic pathway in Lebanon.

In a phone call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Austin said he expressed his condolences for Israeli soldiers killed in a drone attack by Hezbollah.

"I also reiterated the importance of ensuring the safety and security of (UN Interim Force in Lebanon) UNIFIL forces and Lebanese Armed Forces and reinforced the need to pivot from military operations in Lebanon to a diplomatic pathway as soon as feasible," he said on X.

03:45 GMT — Israel's use of bomb-laden drones in northern Gaza prohibited under international law: Rights group

The Israeli army's use of explosive-laden robots during its aggression in northern Gaza "is prohibited under international law," the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said.

"The army is escalating its genocide against Palestinians, thereby committing massacres, willful killings, starvation, and widespread forced displacement," the Geneva-based organisation said in a statement.

03:32 GMT — With genocide in northern Gaza, Israel aims to expel Palestinians: Arab League

The Arab League has condemned Israel's ongoing genocide in northern Gaza, accusing Tel Aviv of putting plans to depopulate the region in motion.

In a statement, the league's Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned "in the strongest terms the ongoing Israeli operations in northern Gaza, particularly in Jabalia, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of hundreds."

Aboul Gheit said Israel "is exploiting global distractions from its crimes in Lebanon to continue committing more atrocities that add to its shameful record in Gaza."

03:15 GMT — Israel says 4 soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack

The Israeli military said four soldiers were killed by a Hezbollah drone strike on a military base south of Haifa.

"Four IDF (army) soldiers were killed in the incident, and an additional seven were severely injured," the military said in a statement.

03:00 GMT — Hezbollah threatens Israel with more attacks if it doesn't stop its aggression

Lebanese group Hezbollah threatened Israel with more attacks if its aggression in Lebanon continued after a drone attack on a base near Israel's Haifa killed four soldiers.

The group "promises the enemy that what it witnessed today in southern Haifa is nothing compared to what awaits it if it decides to continue its aggression against our noble and dear people," it said.

02:22 GMT — Israel kills 20 Palestinians in school shelter strike

Israel has killed at least 20 Palestinians, including children, in its strike at a school shelter in central Gaza, local hospitals said.

The strike also killed two women in Nuseirat. The school was sheltering some of the many Palestinians displaced by the yearlong war in Gaza.

The bodies were taken to Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah.

02:00 GMT — Israel wounds several people in fresh strikes on southern Lebanon

Several people were wounded in Lebanon in an air strike near the city of Sidon by Israel, its state-run news agency reported.

According to the National News Agency, Israeli jets hit the town of Maghdoucheh near Sidon, while artillery targeted the towns of Ayta Ash-Shaab, Ramyeh, and Qouzah in Nabatieh province.

It added that air strikes also targeted the towns of Naqoura, Chamaa, and Tayr Harfa in Tyre province.

For our live updates from Sunday, October 13, 2024, click here.