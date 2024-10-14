AFRICA
3 MIN READ
South Africa condemns Israeli shelling of Lebanon
South Africa has condemned Israel over its deadly attacks on Lebanon.
Israel has launched a huge air campaign across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets. / Photo: Reuters
October 14, 2024

South Africa on Monday condemned Israel's continued bombardment of Lebanon, calling for an immediate end to the bombing campaign.

Israel's bombing of Lebanon is a "serious violation" of the territory of a sovereign state, and a "grave violation of international law," Pretoria said in a statement.

South Africa called on the international community and the UN Security Council to be consistent with the defense of international law and international humanitarian law.

"The international community cannot afford to remain indifferent," a foreign ministry statement said, adding that "Israel continues to violate international humanitarian law with impunity in Gaza."

Deadly attack on Beirut

Pretoria condemned Israel's attack on central Beirut last Thursday which, reportedly killed 22 civilians and injured over 117 more, in the deadliest attack on the city centre since the war against Lebanon began.

"The strikes hit a densely packed residential neighbourhood of apartment buildings and small shops in the heart of the Lebanese capital," it said.

Israel has launched a huge air campaign across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since September 23, killing at least 1,488 people, injuring over 4,297 others, and displacing more than 1.34 million people.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed more than 42,200 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Mideast was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, it expanded the conflict on October 1 by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.

SOURCE:AA
