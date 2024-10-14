TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
UN is unable to protect its personnel from Israel’s attacks: Turkish president
"We wonder what the UN Security Council is waiting for to stop Israel," Erdogan says.
UN is unable to protect its personnel from Israel’s attacks: Turkish president
The Turkish president said the Security Council merely watches Israel's acts of the"banditry" against the UN peacekeepers in Lebanon (UNIFIL), calling it "impotence."​​​​​​​ / Photo: AA
October 14, 2024

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said it is concerning for the international system when the UN cannot protect its own personnel from Israel's attacks in Lebanon, urging the global body to act against Tel Aviv.

"The image of the UN, which cannot even protect its own personnel, is a source of shame and concern for the international system," Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting on Monday.

"Indeed, we also wonder what the UN Security Council is waiting for to stop Israel," he added.

The Turkish president said the UN Security Council merely watches Israel's acts of "banditry" against the UN peacekeepers in Lebanon (UNIFIL), calling it "impotence."​​​​​​​

Erdogan reiterated that Israel would not stop its attacks as long as the US and Europe support it "unconditionally."

According to the UN in Lebanon, Israeli tanks burst into its base on Sunday, the latest of Israeli violations against peacekeeping forces.

The Turkish president also congratulated Turkish-American economist Daron Acemoglu for winning the Nobel Prize in economics.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us