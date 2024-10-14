BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
3 MIN READ
South Africa's power firm proposes 36% tariff hike
South Africa's state power company Eskom has asked the country's energy regulator to approve a 36% power tariff hike from April 2025.
South Africa's power firm proposes 36% tariff hike
Eskom has been mired in financial difficulties for years and is known for subjecting South Africans to routine power blackouts. / Photo: AA   / Others
October 14, 2024

South African utility Eskom has asked the energy regulator to approve a 36% power tariff hike from April next year because of a shortfall caused by previous regulatory decisions going against it, it said on Monday.

Eskom has been mired in financial difficulties for years and is known for subjecting South Africans to routine power blackouts.

But in 2024 it has seen a dramatic turnaround in its plant performance, which has allowed Africa's most industrialised economy to go more than 200 days in a row without power cuts, boosting investor sentiment and leading to expectations for faster growth.

Eskom submits electricity tariff applications to energy regulator Nersa for either the year ahead or several years at once, after which Nersa consults the public before deciding whether to approve an increase. It rarely grants Eskom the full increase it seeks.

Proposed hikes

In its latest application, Eskom asked for increases of roughly 36%, 12% and 9% in the next three financial years.

Nersa is due to announce its decision on December 20.

At its last regulatory decision in 2023, Nersa approved a tariff increase of more than 18% for the financial year starting in April that year and over 12% in the current financial year, whereas Eskom had sought increases of more than 32% and 22%.

Eskom's general manager for regulation, Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, said the latest application was an attempt to "catch up" after the previous regulatory decision allowed Eskom much lower costs than it wanted.

"When we come to (financial year) 2026, it doesn't mean those costs go away, because those are legitimate costs that Eskom is experiencing, and therefore there is that jump to be able to deal with (the previous decision)," she told Reuters on the sidelines of an Eskom briefing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us