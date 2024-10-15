Tuesday, October 15, 2024

1115 GMT –– Israeli military strikes killed at least 50 Palestinians across Gaza as Israeli forces tightened their squeeze around Jabalia in the north of the enclave.

Palestinian health officials said at least 17 people were killed by Israeli fire near Al Falouja in Jabalia, the largest of Gaza's eight historic refugee camps, while 10 others were killed in Bani Suhaila in eastern Khan Younis in the south when an Israeli missile struck a house.

Earlier on Tuesday, an Israeli air strike destroyed three houses in the Sabra suburb of Gaza City, and the local civil emergency service said they recovered two bodies from the site, while the search continued for 12 other people who were believed to have been in the houses at the time of the strike.

Eight others were killed when a house was struck in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

Later on Tuesday, the Gaza health ministry said one doctor was killed when he tried to help the people wounded by Israeli strikes in Al Falouja in Jabalia. It added that several medics were wounded when their ambulance came under Israeli fire in northern and southern Gaza

1110 GMT — Situation for Gaza children getting 'worse' with each passing day, warns UNICEF

The situation for children in Gaza is "worsening" with each passing day, with growing food, water, and medicine shortages compounded by ongoing Israeli attacks and severe restrictions on humanitarian aid, a UNICEF spokesperson has warned.

James Elder told a UN press briefing in Geneva that many Gaza children have been displaced multiple times since the outbreak of war over a year ago.

"Every single day, those deprivations increase," Elder said, emphasising the dire conditions faced by families in the region as "85 percent of Gaza" is under some form of evacuation order and "unlivable" conditions.

0949 GMT —Many victims of Israeli strike on north Lebanon were women and children, UN rights office says

The UN human rights office has said it had received reports that most of the 22 victims of an Israeli air strike on a building in northern Lebanon were women and children.

"What we are hearing is that amongst the 22 people killed were 12 women and two children," UN human rights office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence told a Geneva press briefing in response to a question about a strike on Aitou on Monday.

0921 GMT — UN refugee agency says ceasefire 'only way to end nightmare' in Lebanon

The UN refugee agency UNHCR has called for a ceasefire in Lebanon, calling it the "only way to end the nightmare" in the country.

"The needs are immense. They are growing daily, and we need the international community to now rally around the people of Lebanon and to be there for them in their hour of need," UNHCR Director Middle East Rema Jamous Imseis told a UN press briefing in Geneva.

"The only way this nightmare will end is if we have a cease-fire, and that is what the entire world is now hoping will happen in hours and not days," Imseis said optimistically, adding, "Because the people of Lebanon cannot afford it, and the region cannot afford a further spillover escalation of the conflict."

0916 GMT — Gaza crisis exposes international system's bias toward privileged few: Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has criticised the international system for having been designed to benefit a select privileged few, citing the events unfolding in Gaza as a clear example.

"What's happening in Gaza is a living testimony to the fact that the international system has been designed, used, and abused to the privilege of a few," Fidan said at the Global Diplomacy and Future of Palestine conference in Ankara.

0834 GMT — Death toll from Israel's war on Gaza tops 42,344

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza has said that at least 42,344 people have been killed in Israel's war on Gaza.

The toll includes 55 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 99,013 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war on October 7, 2023.

0638 GMT — Israel chose to expand 'aggression' to West Bank, Lebanon: Qatar emir

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has said that Israel deliberately chose to expand what he called its "aggression" to implement pre-planned schemes in the occupied West Bank and Lebanon.

0634 GMT — Fresh Israeli strikes across Gaza kill at least 29 Palestinians

Israeli strikes across Gaza have killed at least 29 people, including women and children, Palestinian medical officials said.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces targeted several areas including Khan Younis, Nuseirat camp and Jabalia camp.

Israel's war in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, with women and children making up more than half of the fatalities.

The war has destroyed large areas of Gaza and displaced about 90 percent of its population of 2.3 million people.

04:41 GMT —Netanyahu tells US Israel will strike Iranian 'military' targets

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has assured the US that his forces will attack Iranian military sites, not the nuclear and oil facilities that President Joe Biden has warned against striking, according to a report.

Two anonymous officials, including one from the US, said Netanyahu delivered the assurance that he would target Iranian military infrastructure during a phone call with Biden last week, according to The Washington Post.

04:00 GMT — Israel disrupts GPS around defence ministry in Tel Aviv

The Israeli army started to disrupt global positioning systems (GPS) signals around defence ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, central Israel, said to be fearing an attack by Iran.

According to Israeli news website Walla, the move comes ahead of a possible Iranian response to an expected Israeli attack on Iran.

It added that Israel is preparing for the possibility of being attacked again by Tehran after its expected attack on Iran, adding that the army's air defence systems are on high alert.

03:20 GMT — US lawmaker slams Biden administration over Gaza

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday criticised the Biden administration over the “horrors” seen in Gaza due to the actions of an "unrestrained" Israel.

"The horrors unfolding in northern Gaza are the result of a completely unrestrained Netanyahu gov, fully armed by the Biden admin while food aid is blocked and patients are bombed in hospitals. This is a genocide of Palestinians,” she wrote on X.

"The US must stop enabling it. Arms embargo now,” added Ocasio-Cortez, a high-profile progressive lawmaker.

03:00 GMT — Israeli official makes defamatory claims about UN peacekeepers

Close on the heels of Israel's attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, an Israeli Cabinet minister made defamatory remarks about the peacekeeping group, falsely claiming that it serves as "a shield" for Lebanese group Hezbollah instead of acting as an impartial force.

On X, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen claimed the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has not ensured the enforcement of UN resolutions and also "serves as a shield" for Lebanese group Hezbollah and is an "Iranian proxy."

Cohen also said it is time for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to respond to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Sunday request to withdraw the peacekeepers from southern Lebanon.

02:30 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu taken to safe area of hospital after air raid sirens sounded

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu evening was taken to a safe, fortified area in a hospital in northern Israel as air raid sirens were sounded over a possible rocket attack from Lebanon.

When the sirens went off, Netanyahu was in Hillel Yaffe Hospital in the city of Hadera, visiting Israeli soldiers who were injured on Sunday in a Hezbollah drone attack that killed four soldiers and left dozens of others injured, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

After the sirens sounded, his security took him to a fortified area of the hospital, KAN added.

