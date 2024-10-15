Kenya's chief justice has appointed a three-judge bench to listen petitions challenging the impeachment of the deputy president over accusations of corruption.

Rigathi Gachagua became the first Kenyan deputy president to be impeached by the National Assembly and the Senate will this week decide on his fate.

He was impeached on 11 grounds including undermining the government, although he denies any wrongdoing.

Chief Justice Martha Koome on Monday appointed three judges to hear six motions challenging the impeachment - including one by filed by Gachagua himself.

Constitutional matters

It followed a ruling last Friday by a High Court that declared the issues raised in the petitions to be weighty constitutional matters.

If the Senate upholds the impeachment, Gachagua would be the first Kenyan deputy president to be removed from office under the 2010 Constitution.

A two-thirds majority vote from the senators is required to finalize his removal from office.

Under Kenya's constitution, the removal from office is automatic if approved by both chambers, though Gachagua can challenge the action in court — something he has said he would do.

