By Coletta Wanjohi

Experts drawn from academia, government and private sector from eastern and central African countries are meeting in Yaounde, Cameroon, to discuss how innovation and research can spur up regional Integration.

The Intergovernmental Committee of senior officials and Experts (ICSOE) is organized by the UN Economic Commission for Africa.

It is offering a platform through peer learning and exchanging of ideas in which regional Integration can take center stage from experts from close to 20 African Countries.

"Innovation is essential for productivity. We must scale up our efforts, create an enabling business environment and build tech skills of citizens to stimulate economic growth and reduce poverty and inequality,” Hanna Morsi, the chief economist of the Economic Commission for Africa, said.

Impact of Covid-19

A report released this month by the Economic Commission for Africa shows that since 2020, economic growth in the eastern Africa region has been weighed down by the impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic and high levels of debt which have forced many countries to adjust their economic model.

Analysis shows government spending has been curtailed in the majority of countries in the region.

“Africa’s current investment in research and development - just 0.42% of Gross Domestic Product lags behind global standards which must be corrected. The global average is 1.7%,” said Claver Gatete, the executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa .

The discussion in Yaoundé is happening as the continent continues to strive to achieve internal trade under the African continental free Trade Area, ACFTA.

Promote tourism

Experts says the continent needs to leverage on already existing economic potential like tourism.

“ Tourism is what induces trade,” explains Jeffrey Manyara, a tourism expert from the Economic Commission For Africa.

"Just to give you an example, one of the leading exporters in Rwanda first came as a tourist but realized that there was an opportunity there. Now he is one of the leading exporters. So we need to promote tourism across Africa,” he adds.

Island nations

One of the driving forces of regional Integration is the African continental Free trade area pact, which many Island countries are looking to tap into.

“I think we need to have our brand from the Seychelles,” explains Pierre Michel a Private Sector Expert from Seychelles.

“One thing I would like to point out is security. For example when you are talking about Africa, some people say it is not safe, we need to do away with this perception, let's go together and let Africa be safe,” he adds.

Other experts have suggested the need to incorporate more young people in all research and development plans.

Innovation opportunities

The UN estimates that close to 70% of the population of sub-Saharan Africa is under the age of 30.

The youth, known for their innovation and research skills especially in the age of the internet, are key in regional Integration, but how they can tap into innovation opportunities remains a big challenge.

"Basically I tend to think young people need to be given hope. And this can only happen if they are empowered politically, socially and economically,” Johnson Rithaa from the National Youth Council of Kenya says.

