Nearly two-thirds of Europe’s surface water has been classified as poor, a new report has revealed, potentially putting millions of people at risk of health issues, besides impacting wildlife and plants.

According to the European Environment Agency (EEA), the Water Framework Directive (WFD) established a 2015 deadline for European rivers, lakes, coastal waters, and groundwaters to achieve what it calls “good” status. However, this target was not achieved.

"There has been little improvement since 2010," the EEA reported, with only 37% of Europe’s surface water bodies reaching a good or high ecological status by 2021, indicating that 63% did not meet the 'good' standard.

Furthermore, only 29% achieved good chemical status, meaning 71% failed to meet this critical benchmark.

The report was based on inputs from 19 member states.

Though the report does not go into detail about the harmful impact on humans or animals, it does mention “biodiversity loss, ecosystem function disruptions and chronic diseases in humans” due to poor water quality.

Previous studies had shown that deteriorating water quality in Europe poses grave risks to humans, wildlife, and the environment as a whole.

Contaminated water sources can lead to serious health issues, including gastrointestinal diseases and long-term chronic conditions caused by exposure to toxic chemicals.

Harmful algal blooms, exacerbated by agricultural runoff, can release toxins that contaminate drinking water supplies, endangering the health of communities that rely on these sources.

Wildlife is equally affected; fish and amphibians face significant threats, with many populations declining due to polluted habitats.

High levels of nitrates and phosphates from fertilisers can disrupt aquatic ecosystems, resulting in oxygen depletion that suffocates marine life.

Additionally, the degradation of water quality undermines natural habitats, threatening biodiversity and destabilising the delicate balance of ecosystems that support countless species.

The EEA warns that the situation has shown little improvement over the years, raising concerns about the long-term sustainability of Europe's water resources.

Chemical pollution’s toll on water quality

Europe’s water continues to be plagued by persistent chemical pollution.

Pollutants like mercury and brominated flame retardants, which remain in the environment for decades, have severely impacted the continent's water bodies.

The EEA points out that if these long-lived pollutants were excluded from the analysis, "80% of surface waters would achieve good chemical status"—far from the current 29%.

Atmospheric pollution from coal-powered energy plants and diffuse agricultural runoff are cited as key contributors. These pollutants make nearly 70% of Europe's surface water unsafe for wildlife and human use, with biodiversity and public health at increasing risk.

This includes many of the region's rivers, lakes, and coastal waters, which are now under severe environmental stress.

The report highlights a deeper crisis in Europe’s ability to manage and protect its water resources, threatening the health of aquatic ecosystems and millions of people who depend on them.

Many protected aquatic habitats and species within the EU remain in poor or even bad conservation status. While the EEA notes that some aquatic plant species have improved under the WFD, it acknowledges that this progress rarely leads to an overall good ecological status.

What qualifies as ‘good water’?

Water quality in Europe is assessed based on various factors, including levels of pollutants such as nitrates, phosphates, and other chemical contaminants, as well as the overall ecological health of water bodies.

For water to be classified as ‘good,’ it must meet stringent standards and support a stable, thriving aquatic ecosystem.

However, the degradation of Europe’s surface water is largely driven by a combination of agricultural runoff, industrial waste, and untreated urban wastewater.

Fertilisers and pesticides from farming seep into rivers and lakes, resulting in harmful algal blooms and oxygen depletion in aquatic ecosystems.

Industrial activities further exacerbate the problem by releasing heavy metals and chemicals into the water system. In urban areas, poorly managed wastewater often flows directly into nearby rivers and streams, compounding the issue.

Additionally, climate crisis is intensifying these challenges. Changes in rainfall patterns and an increase in the frequency of droughts are concentrating pollutants in water bodies, further threatening the quality of Europe’s waters.

Without urgent action, the degradation of Europe’s water resources may soon become irreversible, with disastrous consequences for both nature and society.