Egypt called on the international community on Wednesday to take "decisive and immediate measures" to stop Israel's ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The call was made by Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty during a joint press conference in Cairo with his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares.

Abdelatty stressed the need for swift action to halt "the humanitarian and medical catastrophe" caused by Israel's military assaults.

He said there are ongoing discussions with the UN to implement plans to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, though he did not provide details.

Immediate ceasefire

The Egyptian minister emphasised that Egypt's efforts to de-escalate the situation in the region are ongoing, citing a recent meeting hosted by Cairo between delegations from Fatah and Hamas groups to discuss the evolving Palestinian situation and support the Palestinian Authority.

Abdelatty said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Cairo on Thursday as part of Egypt's diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions.

For his part, Albares called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, emphasising that peace and stability in the region can only be achieved through the establishment of a Palestinian state and the implementation of the two-state solution.

Albares also reiterated that Spain has not allowed weapons to be supplied to Israel, either directly or through its territory, since the start of Israel's offensive on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Conflict spreads to Lebanon

"The region needs de-escalation, not more weapons," he added.

The Spanish foreign minister called for an end to violence in Lebanon and the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which seeks to maintain peace between Israel and Lebanon.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 42,400 people, mostly women and children, and injuring over 99,000 others.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 1,500 people and injured over 4,500 others since September 23.

On October 1, despite international warnings that the Middle East was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.