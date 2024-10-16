AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Egypt calls for 'decisive' measures against Israel
Egypt has called for "immediate" and "decisive" measures against Israel to stop more deaths and damage in Gaza.
Egypt calls for 'decisive' measures against Israel
Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 42,400 people. / Photo: AA
October 16, 2024

Egypt called on the international community on Wednesday to take "decisive and immediate measures" to stop Israel's ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The call was made by Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty during a joint press conference in Cairo with his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares.

Abdelatty stressed the need for swift action to halt "the humanitarian and medical catastrophe" caused by Israel's military assaults.

He said there are ongoing discussions with the UN to implement plans to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, though he did not provide details.

Immediate ceasefire

The Egyptian minister emphasised that Egypt's efforts to de-escalate the situation in the region are ongoing, citing a recent meeting hosted by Cairo between delegations from Fatah and Hamas groups to discuss the evolving Palestinian situation and support the Palestinian Authority.

Abdelatty said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Cairo on Thursday as part of Egypt's diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions.

For his part, Albares called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, emphasising that peace and stability in the region can only be achieved through the establishment of a Palestinian state and the implementation of the two-state solution.

Albares also reiterated that Spain has not allowed weapons to be supplied to Israel, either directly or through its territory, since the start of Israel's offensive on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Conflict spreads to Lebanon

"The region needs de-escalation, not more weapons," he added.

The Spanish foreign minister called for an end to violence in Lebanon and the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which seeks to maintain peace between Israel and Lebanon.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 42,400 people, mostly women and children, and injuring over 99,000 others.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 1,500 people and injured over 4,500 others since September 23.

On October 1, despite international warnings that the Middle East was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us